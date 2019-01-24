A Madison Muslim activist who started a loan program for federal workers struggling during the partial government shutdown says he’s gotten a half-dozen requests for the financial help.
Masood Akhtar announced this week that he and others in the local Muslim community had raised $50,000 for the effort, which has brought requests from as far as Florida and Philadelphia. But he’s hoping to target federal workers closer to home.
“I am also planning to do a targeted outreach such as reaching out to TSA at our Dane County Airport, employees of Forest Products Laboratory in Madison, etc.,” he said in an email.
As the shutdown enters its 33 day and workers are set to miss their second paycheck, hundreds of federal workers employed at Forest Products Laboratory and other federal operations like the U.S. Geological Survey and U.S. Dairy Forage have benched hundreds of scientists, administrators and support staff. Administrators say some have had trouble paying bills, and some have taken on temporary jobs.
Akhtar, president and founder of the group We Are Many — United Against Hate, said he got the idea for the loans while talking to fellow Muslims about the financial stress furloughed federal workers were enduring.
“We felt their pain and decided to start a pilot to provide interest-free loans to those affected employees to ease their pain,” he said.
They raised $50,000, and Akhtar said others have contacted him wishing to contribute. So far, contributions have come from non-business entities and other organizations.
“The response from the general public has been very positive,” he said.
He said the loans are available to any federal worker affected by the shutdown” regardless of their religion, no religion, ethnicity or color.”
He expects most of the “microloans” to range from $500 to $5,000. Those seeking loans can contact Akhtar at makhtar623@gmail.com, and receive a loan agreement asking how much the applicant is seeking, a description of the need and how it would be paid when the government shutdown ends.