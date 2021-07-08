Madison Municipal Building, parts of City-County Building open to the public

What's open

City agencies currently open for in-person services

Assessor’s Office, 210 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and 1600 Emil St.

Engineering Division, 210 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and 1600 Emil St.

Fire stations and administration office

Goodman Pool, 325 W. Olin Ave., and Warner Park Community and Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Dr.

Madison Public Libraries

Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Dr.

Parks Division, 210 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and 1600 Emil St.

Treasurer’s Office, 210 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Housing Operations Division, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., open 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, closed on Fridays

Human Resources, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., open 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. weekdays

Madison Police Department district stations, open 8 a.m. -4 p.m. weekdays

Madison Water Utility, 119 Olin Ave., open 7:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. weekdays for limited services

Metro Transit public office, 1101 E. Washington Ave.

City agencies open by appointment only:

Community Development Division, Economic Development Division, Planning Division, Metro Transit Bus Barn (open to vendors), Building Inspection, Plan Review and Zoning Counter (Walk-in available for traffic or housing complaints and access to public terminal)

City agencies to reopen later in July: