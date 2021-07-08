 Skip to main content
Madison Municipal Building, parts of City-County Building open to the public
top story

The Madison Municipal Building is now open to the public. 

 RUTHIE HAUGE
Most city of Madison offices and several Dane County facilities are now open for in-person services, though increased access over the phone and online is continuing.  

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said city staff began transitioning back to offices when Public Health Madison & Dane County’s public health orders were lifted in June. Now, the Madison Municipal Building, 215 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., is open to the public in addition to parts of the City-County Building located across the street. 

“I’m pleased to be able to say that most city offices are now able to safely offer in-person service again,” Rhodes-Conway said. 

Five agencies, including Madison Police Department district stations, the city’s water utility and Metro Transit’s public office, re-opened Tuesday for in-person services after being closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. These offices joined several others, like the Madison Public Libraries and Goodman Pool, that were previously open. 

People are required to wear masks in Metro Transit’s office and on buses due to a federal order for transportation facilities. Visitors to city offices not located in the City-County Building are no longer required to wear masks. 

Those who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 are encouraged to wear masks in all city buildings.

According to Greg Brockmeyer, director of Dane County’s Department of Administration, all visitors to county facilities are required to wear a mask unless they have been fully vaccinated. Dane County employees are required to wear a mask until they have provided proof of vaccination.

“If a visitor is not wearing a mask, county employees are assuming the individual has been vaccinated,” Brockmeyer said in an email.    

Currently, the airport, zoo, courthouse and parks are open to the public. Some county departments on the first floor of the City-County Building are open on a limited basis and in-person visitation at the downtown Public Safety Building remains virtual.  

Dane County anticipates a “complete reopening” of all departments in the City-County Building after Labor Day, Brockmeyer said. Some departments are transitioning to a hybrid working environment.

Abigail Becker

Abigail Becker joined The Capital Times in 2016, where she primarily covers city and county government. She previously worked for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and the Wisconsin State Journal. 

