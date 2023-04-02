To meet needs, Madison is pursuing $5.1 million in improvements, including a second gym and other spaces, at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center on the North Side, already the city’s premier community facility.

The 12,000-square-foot expansion to the 32,000-square-foot facility delivers a new multipurpose gym off the southeast corner of the existing building, a pre-function area, storage space and mechanical room, and minor reconfiguration of existing interior spaces. The project also includes landscaping improvements in the parking lot immediately south of the facility.

“Space use is constant throughout the day,” Parks Division spokesperson Ann Shea said. “However, programming and the spaces used are markedly different between the morning and afternoon. The expansion will create equitable, interactive, multipurpose spaces with patrons of all ages and backgrounds in mind.”

The center, which attracts an estimated 260,000 visitors a year, needs to adapt as community needs change, Shea said. Currently, the space and storage layout limits the programming community partners can provide and the expansion will allow the center to host events of all types and sizes, from a small meeting space to the entire facility, she said.

The project will deliver adaptable, multi-use spaces and appropriate levels of accessibility and comfort, Shea said.

“The expansion is important for several reasons,” said Ald. Barbara Vedder, 12th District, who represents the area. “The community is growing and the needs of the community are growing as well. Populations that are served by the center need more space, need more help and assistance in their lives in order to have expanded opportunities to work and play together.

Construction could start as early as September.

Hub of activity

Opened in September 1999, the $4.7 million, 32,000-square-foot facility, set on a hill with sweeping views of trees and lagoons at 1625 Northport Drive, was and remains the city’s first and only large-scale community center.

The community raised $810,000 for the original project, including $700 in pennies from middle-schoolers and some big donations from corporate and foundation donors. Almost 900 people donated $50 for commemorative bricks laid at the entrance.

The stylish mix of brick, metal and glass became an immediate symbol of a resurgent community — once lacking in identity and challenged by drugs, gangs and crime — but now an organized, nationally honored place on the upswing.

The facility has a big gymnasium with two basketball courts; a fitness room with cycling, treadmill, step and rowing machines and weight equipment; a game room; crafts, meeting and child care rooms; and a large community room with commercial kitchen suitable for banquets, weddings and parties.

“The center is a hub of activities bringing individuals and the community together,” Vedder said. “It’s important to have a place where people can come together to meet one another, work with one another, learn from each other. And specifically come together regarding North Side issues. It’s a place to teach others, to share their knowledge and stories.”

Essential pivot

It served an unanticipated vital use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In late March 2020, when COVID-19 struck, the city relocated homeless men who were sheltered in three cramped church basements to the center, which had been closed in response to the pandemic. The move allowed nonprofit Porchlight Inc. to employ social distancing strategies, keep spaces cleaned and sanitized, and consolidate staff.

Then, in mid-December 2020, the city relocated the temporary men’s shelter from Warner Park to its former Fleet Services Building on the East Side, future home of the Madison Public Market. In October 2022, the city shifted the temporary shelter to a former big-box store near East Towne Mall. The city and Dane County are now planning a permanent men’s shelter on a vacant, 2-acre, city-owned site at 1902 Bartillon Drive, just off Highway 51.

The city reopened the Warner Park Community Recreation Center in late January 2021.

More versatility

The center is already abuzz with activity, especially for youth and families.

During specific seasonal Friday evenings, the center transforms into a safe space for North Side teens to participate in a variety of sports-based youth development opportunities, creative arts, interactive workshops, live music, performances, and a meal, while hanging out with friends.

On the second Friday of each month, families enjoy a night of bouncy houses, art and pottery projects, bingo, family fitness, gym activities, movie screenings and more.

After March Madness, from April through May, North Side teens compete in a double-elimination 3-on-3 tournament, basketball camps and skills clinics, and 5-on-5 games, while enjoying a free meal, live music, and prizes donated from local businesses.

The center has created the Basketball Referee Apprenticeship Program, a training and certification program targeting individuals 14 to 21 years old.

A Youth Leadership and Evaluation Team serves as the center’s youth ambassadors.

The center also has tenant agency contracts with Madison School & Community Recreation and New Bridge to provide recreational, educational and cultural programs and services.

In addition, it hosts facility rentals for weddings, meetings, trainings, memorial services, birthday parties, family reunions, baby showers, athletics and community events.

To do even more, the expansion’s 8,400-square-foot multipurpose gym space will feature sport court flooring for added versatility. Plans also include converting the existing locker rooms into more functional restroom facilities with accessible and gender-neutral restrooms, single-use shower room and a bank of lockers.

Expansion of the center has been a priority for policymakers over the past decade because it lets the city build upon existing operational resources and community partnerships, Shea said.

But the Parks Division supports providing community recreation opportunities across the city, Shea said. “We are optimistic that the Reindahl Imagination Center (on the East Side) will provide another community centered facility,” she said.

Also, the Parks Division will be working with the community and policymakers to contemplate a potential community center, similar to Warner, at Elver Park on the Far West Side as a part of forthcoming master plan efforts, she said.