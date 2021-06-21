Madison moving to buy South Side strip mall for future redevelopment

Continuing a surge of investment on Madison's South Side, the city may spend $1.44 million to buy a small strip mall and adjacent lot on the 1900 block of South Park Street for possible future redevelopment.
Ald. Sheri Carter, 14th District, is proposing to purchase the two-story strip mall with 11,882 square feet of retail space on a 0.7-acre lot at 1901 S. Park St. and the vacant 4,958-square-foot lot at 1915 S. Park St..
The mall held Madison Bazaar grocery and liquors, which is now vacant, and still features Don Carlos Carnitas, Boostmobile, Salon Unisex, and PL$ Check Cashers.
"The redevelopment and improvements to South Madison are strategically orchestrated to sustain our neighborhoods and small businesses," Carter said. "We want to make sure that from today to 25 years from now South Madison remains a cultural and ethnically diverse area."
In the short term, the city would let existing businesses there remain under current leases and may welcome new businesses on the site if there are vacancies. But in the long term, the city may support redevelopment of the property into a new mixed-use, retail and residential project, city economic development director Matt Mikolajewski said.
"In the context of the South Madison Plan, the city’s goal is to maintain affordability and reduce displacement of businesses and residents in South Madison as redevelopment continues in this corridor in the years ahead," Mikolajewski said.
It's the third purchase the city could make -- all in close proximity -- for potential redevelopment on the South Side since last year.
In 2020, the city acquired a 28,000-square-foot building on a 1.6-acre site at 1810 S. Park St., also for $1.2 million, to be held for future redevelopment.
The city is also in the process of buying 814 and 826 North Ave. just off South Park Street, with funding to include $980,000 for acquisition and $200,000 to demolish a structure on one of the lots, which total about 1.5 acres. The property at 814 North Ave. holds an 8,200-square-foot warehouse, and the property at 826 North is vacant.
To buy 1901 and 1915 S. Park St., the city could draw $1.5 million from its $3 million Land Banking Fund, which is used by the city to buy property to further its affordable housing and economic development goals. That’s a different pot of money than what the city used to pay for the other South Side purchases. For those, Mikolajewski said, the city used funds from a tax incremental financing (TIF) district.
"This is a pattern that we will likely continue into the future: Use TIF to cover land banking purchases when funding is available, leaving the budgeted land banking program funds for purchases where TIF is not an option," he said.
The city is also making other investments in the area, especially at the Community Development Authority-owned Village on Park mall.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Carter and Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District, have won approvals for an amendment to the project plan for a TIF district. Under state law, a municipality can target funds outside of a TIF district if the project is within a half mile of its boundary.
The changes would allow for pre-development costs for the Urban League of Greater Madison's $18 million to $25 million South Madison Black Business Hub; demolition of a building on the north side of the mall and construction of a new parking lot; design work on a pilot project to create low-cost, owner-occupied housing on the South Side; stormwater and site improvements; and a parking garage at the mall, 2300 S. Park St.
The City Council has provided authorization to do a parking study for the project, and based on the results of that parking study, the council will provide further guidance on if and how to proceed, Mikolajewski said.