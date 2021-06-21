Madison moving to buy South Side strip mall for future redevelopment

It's the third purchase the city could make -- all in close proximity -- for potential redevelopment on the South Side since last year.

In 2020, the city acquired a 28,000-square-foot building on a 1.6-acre site at 1810 S. Park St., also for $1.2 million, to be held for future redevelopment.

The city is also in the process of buying 814 and 826 North Ave. just off South Park Street, with funding to include $980,000 for acquisition and $200,000 to demolish a structure on one of the lots, which total about 1.5 acres. The property at 814 North Ave. holds an 8,200-square-foot warehouse, and the property at 826 North is vacant.

To buy 1901 and 1915 S. Park St., the city could draw $1.5 million from its $3 million Land Banking Fund, which is used by the city to buy property to further its affordable housing and economic development goals. That’s a different pot of money than what the city used to pay for the other South Side purchases. For those, Mikolajewski said, the city used funds from a tax incremental financing (TIF) district.