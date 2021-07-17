Madison moves to preserve view of lake from Frank Lloyd Wright house; owner doesn't want it

Despite the owner's objections, Madison may soon act to preserve a limited view of Lake Mendota from the lone Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home Downtown -- a home that can barely be seen by the public.

The city, which has rarely if ever acted to preserve the view from a private property, may change its Downtown height map and reduce the allowable height of adjacent properties to preserve the view to the lake from the top floor of the three-story home, which Wright designed for his lifelong friend Robert Lamp and which originally captured views of lakes Monona and Mendota and the Capitol.

The owner of the Lamp House, which is now surrounded by other homes and much taller buildings, contends the view isn't worth saving and that doing so could preclude a larger redevelopment that could involve moving the landmark out from the middle of the block to a more visible spot, while providing additional housing Downtown and boosting the property tax base.

The house, built in 1903 at 22 N. Butler St. in 1903, is a city landmark and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.