Madison moves to preserve view of lake from Frank Lloyd Wright house; owner doesn't want it

Despite the owner's objections, Madison may soon act to preserve a limited view of Lake Mendota from the lone Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home Downtown -- a home that can barely be seen by the public.
The city, which has rarely if ever acted to preserve the view from a private property, may change its Downtown height map and reduce the allowable height of adjacent properties to preserve the view to the lake from the top floor of the three-story home, which Wright designed for his lifelong friend Robert Lamp and which originally captured views of lakes Monona and Mendota and the Capitol.
The owner of the Lamp House, which is now surrounded by other homes and much taller buildings, contends the view isn't worth saving and that doing so could preclude a larger redevelopment that could involve moving the landmark out from the middle of the block to a more visible spot, while providing additional housing Downtown and boosting the property tax base.
The house, built in 1903 at 22 N. Butler St. in 1903, is a city landmark and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
But these days, the Lamp House can only be seen in glimpses from narrow driveways and between other structures. The remaining limited view to Lake Mendota can only be seen from the inside of a third-story addition, built in 1913. It is used as rental housing for students.
The proposed ordinance amendment to change the height map, offered by Ald. Patrick Heck, 2nd District, is based on the recommendation of a special committee in 2014 to adopt guidelines for development on and around the Lamp House block, bounded by North Butler, East Mifflin and North Webster streets and East Washington Avenue.
The amendment would reduce the allowable height of adjacent properties on East Mifflin Street and North Butler streets from six to three stories. Part of the block across the street that now holds a city parking garage but would likely be redeveloped in the future would see its allowable heights lowered from eight to three stories.
Bruce Bosben, chairman of Apex Property Management, which has owned the Lamp House since 2005, said he was approached by the nonprofit Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy about the possibility of relocating the house to better preserve it. One possibility would be to move it to the corner of East Mifflin and North Webster streets as part of a larger redevelopment involving the landmark site and four, two- and three-story properties the company owns on the 200 block of East Mifflin Street, he said.
The proposed changes to the Downtown height map would preclude such a redevelopment, which could provide new housing and increase property taxes paid on the properties from about $30,000 to $600,000 annually, he said.
"I think it it is irresponsible to curtail development of Downtown real estate merely to preserve a view from a private house," he said. "There is no other such view preserved in Madison."
The city's Plan Commission voted unanimously in favor of the ordinance amendment last Monday, and the City Council is set to consider it on Tuesday.
Organizations that protect Wright's legacy -- Wright in Wisconsin and the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy -- are looking at the bigger picture and encouraging a broader dialog on how best to preserve the landmark.
A 'notable' design
The Lamp House, the earliest surviving example of Wright's local work, may be the architect's least known in Madison.
The residence was designed by Wright for Lamp, his close friend from childhood in the 1870s until Lamp's death in 1916.
The house, made of cream-colored brick, was originally two stories, but a penthouse was added in 1913 to replace a rooftop garden that originally held grape arbors and a greenhouse. The rooftop had views to both lakes and the Capitol.
The structure, as it existed from 1903 to 1913, is a "notable" work of Wright's and is typical of the Prairie School style, a city landmark nomination says. Wright's adaption of the dwelling to its location, another Prairie School emphasis, "is exceptional," the nomination says.
Lamp was a Democratic politician, city treasurer, real estate speculator, developer and boating enthusiast, it says.
Compared to other houses Wright was designing at the time, the Lamp House foreshadowed later designs, and its open floor plan was widely published and later influenced thousands of homes across the United States, said George Hall, a co-founder and board member of Wright in Wisconsin.
The house was designated a city landmark in 1976 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
There's a limited view of the house from a narrow private driveway, but otherwise passersby can catch only glimpses of the structure, which rests in the center of the block and is surrounded by other homes, apartment buildings, offices and a hotel.
In the early 2000s, Apex acquired the houses on East Mifflin Street and was approached by the owners of the Lamp House about a sale.
In the mid-2010s, as more redevelopment was envisioned near the house, the city created an ad hoc committee to help come up with a plan for the block. The move to create a special committee to study a single block was applauded by preservationists but raised concerns among developers and property owners who argued that the city had just approved a new Downtown Plan and zoning code that were supposed to provide predictability for future development.
The committee's 24-page report says it strove to find a balance that would encourage redevelopment while preserving important cultural resources.
Its recommendations would protect an existing buffer around the house -- the report calls it "outdoor room" -- created by the the rear walls of turn-of-the century houses on East Mifflin and North Butler streets, while preserving the limited public views into the site and the remaining lake views from the house, "which were so important in the original design of the home."
The City Council accepted the report in 2014, but the Downtown height map, set in 2012, and zoning code were never changed. Since then, the 10-story AC Hotel and six-story Capitol's Edge apartments have been built immediately to the south and west of the house.
Student housing today
Cradled among the taller buildings, the house's grounds are overgrown and strewn with lawn chairs, a fire pit and other signs of student life. The cluttered, lived-in interior, typical of student housing, has wooden floors and features, fireplaces and attractive diamond-paned glass windows.
The house, Bosben said, once had been divided into three apartments, returned to a single-family residence and then returned back to student housing, especially popular with members of the UW marching band.
"It's in pretty decent shape," Bosben said. "The inside is pretty much as built. The exterior never should have been painted. The glass has been a constant battle. We've probably replaced every piece of glass in the house at least once."
The view from the penthouse, partially blocked by a tall tree, gives onto the backs of houses in the foreground and slivers of the lake and shoreline, including part of Maple Bluff.
"The siting of the house is both its most distinctive characteristic and the source of ongoing concern about its long-term preservation," conservancy executive director Barbara Gordon said. "Over the years, increasingly dense development has encircled the house, diminishing the logic of the siting, plunging the house into shadow and blocking many of the vistas it was designed to provide."
In December 2020, the Plan Commission held a special meeting to focus on better coordination in developing areas around historic sites.
The commission agreed that staff should proceed with changing the Downtown height map to reflect recommendations by the Lamp House ad hoc committee, but that the area of impact should be as narrow as possible.
In the spring, the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy approached Apex about possibilities to best preserve the house, including possibly moving it, Bosben said.
Heck, who represents the site, sits on the Plan Commission and supports recommendations in the ad hoc committee report, in early June introduced an ordinance amendment to change the height map.
'Worthy of preservation'
The Lamp House design was intentional on Wright's part, creating a private space for the dwelling in the heart of the city by constructing it in the middle of a block, surrounded by development, preservation planner Heather Baily said. "The location and views to and from the Lamp House are historically significant and worthy of preservation," she said.
But in a letter to the city, Gordon said, "Keeping the house in its status quo as a student rental with no available parking, and sandwiched in the backyards of large buildings will lead to its continued deterioration and decline. Allowing more density and insensitive development to continue to overwhelm the house in its current location would substantially diminish the significance and visibility of this historic landmark."
On July 12, the commission voted unanimously to change the height map.
The city has specific zoning authority to regulate height and doesn't have to give a reason to exercise that authority, assistant city attorney John Strange said. The city, he said, has regulated height for many reasons, including to avoid one building casting shadows on a neighboring property and to keep heights consistent with nearby buildings.
Further, the city regulates height to protect private and public views of the Capitol under the state Capitol view preservation law, Strange said.
Bosben said the current proposals are different, stressing the difference between a view of an important landmark versus the view from a private house and said the city is missing an opportunity.
"I think the house should be moved to a location where it can be owner occupied," he said. "I think the site should be developed into much needed multi-family housing. Downtown density helps reduce housing prices, facilitates mass transit, reduces carbon footprint, alleviates parking congestion and improves handicap accessibility."
Some who most cherish Wright's legacy say it's time to broadly explore how to best preserve the landmark.
Relocation is an obvious alternative that, like keeping and restoring the house where it is, needs to be explored, Hall said.
"We're open to hearing ideas at a future date," city planning director Heather Stouder said.