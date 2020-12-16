Madison moves homeless men's shelter to bigger, city-owned building

After weeks of preparation, the city and social service providers on Wednesday will move a temporary homeless men's shelter to the city's Fleet Services Building on the East Side, which is the future home of the Madison Public Market.
Since late March, when COVID-19 struck, homeless men have been sleeping at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center on the North Side. Before then, men were sheltered in three cramped church basements Downtown.
The city has now converted the two-story, 45,000-square-foot Fleet Services Building at 200 N. First St. into a shelter that can accommodate at least 250 men. Fleet Services operations have relocated to a new, 105,000-square-foot building at 4151 Nakoosa Trail on the East Side.
"The move from Warner Park is being done to take advantage of a larger venue that provides more space for safety reasons and to accommodate more guests, should the need arise," city community development director Jim O'Keefe said. "Warner had capacity to serve 135 men, perhaps a few more. First Street can easily accommodate 250, more if needed. We don’t really know what the winter will bring but we need to be ready.
Porchlight, Inc., which has run the men's emergency shelter system for decades, will continue as operator at the Fleet Services Building.
In mid-November, Porchlight hired several new team members, including shelter assistants, case managers, support specialists, and health assessment coordinators.
"We want to provide the consistent support that will result in more folks accessing shelter, and more folks being housed in the community," Porchlight director of services Kim Sutter said.
Meanwhile, the city and service providers are continuing to search for a property that could host a permanent men's homeless shelter and possibly a day resource center, "pay-to-stay beds," and/or low-cost housing.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is scheduled to meet with the media at the Fleet Services Building late Wednesday morning.
A growing need
From May through October, the number of men served at Warner Park rose from an average of 65 per night to 89 per night Sutter said. The number fell slightly in November when there was an increased nightly census at the Medical Respite Center, but has risen again to an average of 95 per night so far in December, she said.
The last two nights, with 105 and 109 men respectively, are the two highest counts since the March 30 opening, O'Keefe said.
"We expect usage to continue to rise as the winter goes on," he said. The Downtown churches have seen as many as 170 guests during severe weather. We don’t know what impact the pandemic will have on things, or whether there will be a spike in evictions. We also want to convince people who are currently camping in parks or wooded areas or cars to use the shelter. Some will, others won’t."
The Fleet Services Building provides added capacity to serve more men, serve them more safely, and serve them better, O'Keefe said.
The property is well served by transit and will allow indoor intake out of the elements, he said. It has 12 bathrooms and showers plus a additional fully accessible bath/shower; room for a dining area; and space for an isolation area for guests who need support apart from the general population, he said.
"There are many things being done to make the Fleet Services building a functional space for shelter, including removing equipment, filling drainage holes, reconfiguring office spaces, and wiring the building for internet," Sutter said. "The city built trailers for bathrooms and showers, and has fenced off areas that will not be in use. We will try to find ways to make the new space more welcoming for guests."
The biggest disadvantage is the austere appearance of the building’s interior, she said, adding, "Even with the amazing amount of preparation that has gone into clearing out and cleaning the building, it is abundantly clear that this space was a garage."
Protection against COVID-19
The city and Porchlight will continue to take special measures to protect against the spread of COVID-19, officials said.
"We managed to avoid any positive cases in shelter until late October," Sutter said. "We did see a small outbreak during November, but staff at Porchlight, The Beacon, and public health worked together to isolate positive cases, conduct contact tracing, and quickly identify and quarantine guests who may have been exposed. We successfully got our arms around that outbreak and have only had one positive case in the last few weeks."
Porchlight will continue to partner with Nurse Disrupted to conduct health screenings upon shelter entry, she said. Guests who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, have tested positive, or are identified as contacts to a positive case will be diverted to the Medical Respite Center until their isolation or quarantine period has ended, she said.
Inside, beds are all spaced six feet apart with barriers at the head of each bed. There will be hand sanitizer stations throughout the space. And there is increased access to showers and sinks for hygiene, she said.
"We will continue with custodial, laundry, and food vendors to ensure that the space and linens are clean, and that food remains single-serve throughout the pandemic," she said. "Staff and guests will continue to wear masks in shelter, and Porchlight will supply masks for any guests who do not have a clean mask to wear."
As with Warner Park, the city will continue to provide transportation between The Beacon homeless day resource center, 615 E. Washington St., and the Fleet Services Building, officials said. Men are otherwise welcome to arrive on foot, bus or car. There will be parking available on-site for guests with cars, they said.
The city and Porchlight will continue outreach efforts to get more men into shelter, officials said.
Meanwhile, the timetable has not changed for the $13.2 million Public Market. If outside funding is secured, construction is supposed to begin next fall with an opening in 2022.
Tiny house village looks to expand
