Madison moves homeless men's shelter to bigger, city-owned building

"We expect usage to continue to rise as the winter goes on," he said. The Downtown churches have seen as many as 170 guests during severe weather. We don’t know what impact the pandemic will have on things, or whether there will be a spike in evictions. We also want to convince people who are currently camping in parks or wooded areas or cars to use the shelter. Some will, others won’t."

The Fleet Services Building provides added capacity to serve more men, serve them more safely, and serve them better, O'Keefe said.

The property is well served by transit and will allow indoor intake out of the elements, he said. It has 12 bathrooms and showers plus a additional fully accessible bath/shower; room for a dining area; and space for an isolation area for guests who need support apart from the general population, he said.

"There are many things being done to make the Fleet Services building a functional space for shelter, including removing equipment, filling drainage holes, reconfiguring office spaces, and wiring the building for internet," Sutter said. "The city built trailers for bathrooms and showers, and has fenced off areas that will not be in use. We will try to find ways to make the new space more welcoming for guests."