Madison moves forward with voluntary furloughs

Lara Mainella, who represents the Madison City Attorneys Association, said in a statement that the delay in mandatory furloughs is a “small step toward better collaboration with labor.”

“We hope employees who choose to help in this way will be credited with a reduction in mandatory furloughs, or better yet, enough savings will be realized that furloughs will not be needed,” Mainella said in a statement.

AFSCME Wisconsin, along with AFSCME Wisconsin Local 6000, applauded the City Council’s efforts to delay mandatory furloughs, though staff representative Neil Rainford said he would have liked to see assurances that employees not be required to take part twice in a furlough program.

“After everything that city employees have done to keep our community running during this pandemic and always, we are asking to be heard and be part of a collaborative process,” AFSCME Local 6000 Vice President Walt Jackson said in a statement. “City workers are tired of lip-service and antidemocratic measures. We make this city happen; we demand to be part of the solution.”