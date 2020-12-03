Madison moves forward with voluntary furloughs

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is moving forward with a voluntary, unpaid furlough program supported by the City Council and the city’s labor unions despite her own concerns that it may be unfair.
The 2021 budget as adopted by the City Council and signed by Rhodes-Conway included mandatory furloughs that would affect about 1,700 general municipal employees as a way to fill a budget hole.
“Although nobody — including me — was happy to turn to a furlough program, it filled a $1.2 million budget gap in a way that avoided further layoffs or cuts to critical community services,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement Tuesday.
At its Nov. 17 meeting, the City Council adopted a voluntary program that would allow city employees to sign up for furloughs next year and delay implementation of any mandatory furloughs until after March 31, 2021, pending a review of the salary savings generated by the voluntary program.
The hope is that the Voluntary Unpaid Time Away, which is supported by city labor unions, will reduce the size of a mandatory furlough program, if needed. It could also allow more time to see if additional federal aid makes its way to the city or if other budget changes could be made to fill the gap.
Lara Mainella, who represents the Madison City Attorneys Association, said in a statement that the delay in mandatory furloughs is a “small step toward better collaboration with labor.”
“We hope employees who choose to help in this way will be credited with a reduction in mandatory furloughs, or better yet, enough savings will be realized that furloughs will not be needed,” Mainella said in a statement.
AFSCME Wisconsin, along with AFSCME Wisconsin Local 6000, applauded the City Council’s efforts to delay mandatory furloughs, though staff representative Neil Rainford said he would have liked to see assurances that employees not be required to take part twice in a furlough program.
“After everything that city employees have done to keep our community running during this pandemic and always, we are asking to be heard and be part of a collaborative process,” AFSCME Local 6000 Vice President Walt Jackson said in a statement. “City workers are tired of lip-service and antidemocratic measures. We make this city happen; we demand to be part of the solution.”
Under the voluntary program, city employees will be able to sign up from Dec. 1 to Dec. 15 with their supervisor’s approval for unpaid time away. City staff will determine the remaining balance needed through a mandatory furlough program and implement that next April.
Rhodes-Conway said she is concerned that a voluntary program might create “issues of fairness” and believes a mandatory program where everyone shares the burden of unpaid days on a progressive scale is the “fairest approach.”
Under the mayor’s mandatory program, employees would take between two and four furlough days with higher-paid employees taking more days than those who are paid less. The impact would have been spread over all 2021 paychecks with each check reduced by 0.8% to 1.5%, based on the number of furlough days.
“We are all looking for the best way to ease the strain of a tight budget on City workers,” Rhodes-Conway said in the statement. “My sincere hope is that the voluntary program will work as the Labor unions and Common Council hope it will, and that we achieve a seamless implementation and a smaller mandatory furlough program as a result.”
Ald. Rebecca Kemble, District 18, expressed concerns with the number of unpaid days corresponding with employees’ pay, saying that it may not accurately reflect workers’ personal situations.
“Through a Voluntary Time Away program, people can self select based on their life situations and possible needs to their time off to help reduce that budget gap,” Kemble said.
Discussion around city furloughs led to questions over who has the authority to implement such a program — the mayor or the City Council.
City Attorney Michael Haas said there are no statutes or court decisions that specifically address the authority to create and impose furloughs. His judgement is that designing and implementing a furlough program falls under the purview of the mayor.
The issue made clear that the city does not have an adopted policy through legislation on furloughs. Currently, administration of furloughs is overseen by the mayor’s office through establishing administrative procedure memorandums.
"Alders felt it was necessary to make actual policy because ... there doesn't exist guidelines for furloughs," Kemble said. "We felt like we had to address that in policy."
Some alders, including District 15 Ald. Grant Foster and Kemble, are sponsoring an ordinance and a resolution that establishes policy concerning furlough programs and outlines that the City Council has authority to implement them. The proposed resolution also seeks recommendations from the Committee on Employee Relations and the Personnel Board on the use of mandatory furloughs.
“We do have an important role in, number one, defining policy related to furloughs and, number two, continuing to provide oversight over all of our policies,” Foster said.
Kemble said she hopes the city won’t have to turn to mandatory furloughs, also echoing Rainford’s concern that the mayor’s proposal does not exempt those who participated voluntarily from a required program.
"My big concern about furloughs is it’s not just the income of the workers, but it’s actual city services that are not being done because our workers aren’t being there to do them,” Kemble said. “We need to maintain those services even more in tough times.”
