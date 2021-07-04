Madison moves forward on 'Triangle' redevelopment

“Throughout all of this, one of the most important things we want to get is a team that is going to help us engage with residents,” Wachter said.

As of March, an estimated 321 people live in the 336 active CDA-owned units spread across 12 buildings, according to the city’s request for qualifications. They include a mix of efficiencies and one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Many residents are seniors or younger adults, 92% of residents have identified physical or mental challenges and, on average, residents earn lower incomes, according to the city. The population of the Triangle is more diverse than the city as a whole, with 45% of residents identifying as people of color, compared to 21% across Madison.

Most residents live alone, though families live in the Parkside Townhomes and a few couples and families in other CDA-owned buildings.