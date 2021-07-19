Madison moves forward on several solutions for homeless residents

Konkel, at Madison Area Care for the Homeless (MACH) OneHealth, said the trauma and stress of being homeless is compounded when “you are being told it’s illegal to exist.”

“People will be sleeping outside one way or the other,” she said, “and we can give them a little peace and dignity and respect and help people move into a better situation or we can continue to ignore the problem.”

O’Keefe said it likely won’t be an “inexpensive proposition” to set up an authorized encampment. But he said the city does have up to $2 million through the American Rescue Plan Act it could use. He and the mayor acknowledged that people are frustrated and impatient for a solution, but insisted the city is moving as quickly as possible to find a better option.

“I think that we are close to some solutions,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I am quite hopeful about getting us into a better situation in the long term.”

Tiny homes