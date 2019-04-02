With competitive local races and a state Supreme Court election on the ballot, the Madison City Clerk reported voter turnout at 13.65 percent of registered voters as of late Tuesday morning.
Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said her office is expecting high voter turnout for a non-presidential primary April election. She said voting has been running smoothly across the city.
The percentage of registered voters casting ballots so far in the April 2019 election is higher than the 7.99 percent who voted in the in the morning of the most recent mayoral election. But by close of polls in 2015, the voter turnout climbed to 29.59 percent.
At 11 a.m., the clerk’s office estimated that voter turnout will reach 54.6 percent, which is on par with the final voter turnout recorded in 2011.
In the 2011 spring election, 17 percent of registered voters had cast ballots at 11 a.m. Final voter turnout was 54 percent in an election that occurred months after protesters occupied the state Capitol over then-Gov. Scott Walker's signature Act 10 legislation. The 2011 April ballot also featured a state Supreme Court primary as well as a competitive Dane County executive election.
On the ballot
Voters will be deciding the next mayor of Madison, City Council alders in 11 contested elections and three school board representatives.
Also on the ballot, voters will decide the outcome of a state Supreme Court race between Wisconsin Court of Appeals Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer and appellate Judge Brian Hagedorn to replace retiring Justice Shirley Abrahamson for a 10-year term.
Incumbent Mayor Paul Soglin, who has served as mayor for 22 years over five decades, is running for re-election. Former alder Satya Rhodes-Conway, who is currently the managing director of the Mayors Innovation Project at the Center on Wisconsin Strategy, is challenging him for the city’s executive seat.
There are 11 competitive City Council races, including Districts 2, 3, 7, 8, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19 and 20. Most of the elections do not have an incumbent running for re-election, except in Districts 17 and 19.
In District 17, James Creighton Mitchell Jr. is challenging Council President Samba Baldeh for his seat.
Ald. Keith Furman, who was appointed to District 19 after former alder Mark Clear resigned in August 2018, and Allison Martinson are running for election. Furman is an information technology professional and Martinson is a program manager.
Seats 3, 4 and 5 are up for election on the Madison School Board.
One City Schools founder Kaleem Caire and public education advocate Cris Carusi, who is a research director at UW-Madison, are running for election to Seat 3.
GSAFE co-executive director Ali Muldrow and former Dane County Supervisor and conservative blogger David Blaska are running for Seat 4.
Department of Public Instruction equity consultant Ananda Mirilli is challenging incumbent School Board member TJ Mertz for Seat 5.