Madison Metro wants your help in designing Bus Rapid Transit stations

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Getting as many viewpoints into the process as possible is critical,” Stuehrenberg said. “This is something where we don’t claim to have the answers.”

Submissions should follow some parameters, including specific dimensions and some required components like a 14-inch raised concrete platform, roof, real time arrival sign and fare kiosk. The stations will use the same architecture at all locations, so a useful design will fit in multiple contexts but be recognizable as a BRT station.

Applications are due March 31, and the city’s Urban Design Commission is expected to make a final decision at the end of May.

Submissions that meet initial screening requirements will be made public, so community members can give their feedback. City staff will then recommend options to the UDC using a set of criteria, and identify a first, second and third place winner.

The current route would run along East Washington Avenue, around the Capitol and through the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s campus. It would continue west on University Avenue and Mineral Point Road to West Towne Mall.