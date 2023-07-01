With Metro Transit’s sweeping system redesign underway, the city is planning a major redevelopment around the site of the current South Transfer Point that would reimagine a prime gateway to Downtown.

The city, which is exploring what’s next for Metro’s four former transfer points, is already assembling land around the South Transfer Point at the corner of South Park Street and West Badger Road for a large housing project with commercial space that could even hold new police and fire stations.

The South Madison Plan, adopted in 2022, zones the property for Community Mixed Use, with building heights of up to eight stories. The city plans to discuss the project with its Community Development Authority board and the neighborhood in coming weeks and could issue a request for proposals by the end of the year.

The future of the other three sites is less clear. The city owns the south and east properties and leases the north and west sites, but city plans envision developing all of them.

“These are four very different sites,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said, adding that redevelopment of the South Transfer Point and adjoining properties will likely happen first and carry the biggest impact. “I’m pretty excited about making a big play and an even bigger investment in South Madison than we already have.”

Madison’s four transfer points, lynchpins of the bus system for 25 years, are strategically located across the city at 802 W. Badger Road on the South Side; 1201 Huxley St. on the North Side; 102 W. Corporate Drive on the East Side; and 5602 Tokay Blvd on the West Side.

Prominent site

The South Side site, the most prominent of the sites, still functions as a small transfer point for four routes, fewer than the old system, city transportation director Tom Lynch said. A bus rapid transit (BRT) station as well as bus stops for local bus routes will be incorporated into any redevelopment plans, he said.

In the past couple of years, the city has been assembling land around the area to create a larger development zone and also help nonprofit Centro Hispano move to new facilities from one part of the block to another.

“It’s a very visible corner,” city economic development director Matt Mikolajewski said.

Early this year, the city transferred to Centro two parcels at 833 and 837 Hughes Place and 2405 Cypress Way at little to no cost, and the nonprofit is now building a $20 million, 25,000-square-foot new home there. Meanwhile, the city bought Centro’s current property, at 810 W. Badger Road next to the South Transfer Point, at a market-rate price. The city then bought a property at 818 W. Badger Road to further expand the redevelopment site.

Now, the city is exploring if it could relocate the Madison Police South District Station, 825 Hughes Place, to add that 1.24-acre site to the redevelopment area. The station could remain, be part of the redevelopment, or be relocated elsewhere on the South Side, Rhodes-Conway said.

Fire Station No. 6, 825 W. Badger Road, will also likely be relocated into the project, the mayor said. The city has been looking at a renovation of the station but costs are now exceeding new construction, so making it part of the redevelopment makes sense, she said.

The CDA already owns the Burr Oaks Senior Apartments on the block, 2417 Cypress Way. The only other property on the block is a McDonald’s, 2402 S. Park St.

‘Exciting prospect’

The city’s site is on a future BRT line, close to the Village on Park mall and the Urban League of Greater Madison’s Black Business Hub now under construction, across the street from Madison Area Technical College’s Goodman South Campus, and near the proposed Center for Black Excellence and Culture, Rhodes-Conway and Mikolajewski said.

The city envisions a fairly dense housing project with market-rate and lower-cost units and a commercial component on the first floor.

When the city issues a request for proposals for a development partner, it will be offering several incentives, including the value of the land, tax incremental financing (TIF) support though a new TIF district that’s been created on the South Side, and the possibility of tapping into the city’s Affordable Housing Fund, Mikolajewski said.

The city will soon seek a discussion with the CDA board and the neighborhood, the mayor said.

“It’s a really exciting prospect,” Rhodes-Conway said. “There’s enough space to do some version of all of this. We’re very interested in getting people’s feedback.”

Slowed timeline

With planning for the South Transfer Point underway, the city will hold off until next year to start making plans for its East Transfer Point property, Mikolajewski said.

“The East Transfer Point is a relatively small site but with good visibility along Milwaukee Street,” he said. “We would like to see the property developed in some manner, but we haven’t yet decided as a city what we would like to see on that property.”

Given the site is surrounded by light industrial and warehouse use, a commercial use is most likely, he said. A recent Milwaukee Street Special Area Plan calls for Community Mixed Use with buildings three to five stories tall in that area, he said.

Leased sites

The city will have less of a direct role in the future of the north and west transfer points.

“For the two sites that we lease, we will ultimately remove the facilities that we have installed on the properties, terminate the leases, and return the properties to their respective owners,” Mikolajewski said. “We don’t yet know the exact timing of when this will occur.”

The North Transfer Point property, the largest of the four, is off Aberg Avenue and across railroad tracks to the west of the former Oscar Mayer plant and has been owned by Rabin Worldwide of Mill Valley, California, and Reich Brothers Holdings of White Plains, New York.

An Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan, adopted in 2020, calls for high-density residential use in the area, with buildings three to six stories tall.

Because the city has a long-term lease and the site has long been used as a transfer point, the owners have not yet focused on the future of the property, said Nate Ellis, senior vice president of real estate for Rabin.

“I know there’s a serious housing need in Madison,” Ellis said, adding that the owners will look to see what the market will support. “None of this can happen until the city makes a decision.”

The West Transfer Point, near the intersection of Tokay Boulevard and Whitney Way, is owned by University Research Park.

“We don’t know what the city or Metro plans to do with the land if they terminate operations or remove improvements,” said Paul Muench, associate director at University Research Park. “If it comes to pass that the West Transfer Station premises returns to (the research park), we’ll contemplate future uses at that time.”

The city’s Odana Area Plan envisions Regional Mixed Use, which could include employment, residential and commercial uses, with building heights from eight to 12 stories.

