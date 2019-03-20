Madison Metro Transit plans to start bus service connecting Sun Prairie and downtown Madison beginning in late August.
To make this possible, the City Council approved $76,000 Tuesday to purchase meters and radio systems to outfit three buses that will be retained instead of retired in 2019. Metro Transit is currently working with the city of Sun Prairie on a partner agreement to finalize extended service.
Metro Transit planning manager Drew Beck said the route will work in both directions, meaning it will transport riders from downtown Madison to Sun Prairie and vice versa.
The route will leave from the Capitol Square in the morning, head out on East Washington Avenue to the large commercial area near Woodman’s Food Market on Grand Avenue in Sun Prairie. On the return route, the bus will pick up passengers on the other side of Highway 151 along O’Keefe Avenue and head toward downtown Madison.
“I think it’s going to be a very useful route,” Beck said.
The city of Sun Prairie plans to fund the operating costs of expanded service in an agreement similar to Metro Transit’s with other municipalities, including Verona, Middleton and the town of Madison. The City Council will review a separate resolution when an agreement is finalized.
In the absence of a regional transit authority, Beck said partnering with surrounding municipalities is the “next best way” to provide bus service.”
“We were so happy to finally see this getting wheels,” Beck said.
Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser is excited for the route and the benefits it will bring to Sun Prairie residents who work in Madison.
On Tuesday, Sun Prairie’s City Council was poised to vote on a proposal for a park-and-ride location at the corner of Reiner Road and O’Keefe Avenue — another “part of the puzzle,” Esser said.
“We see Madison Metro as a transportation provider for Dane County not just the links into Madison,” Esser said. “We hope this is the beginning of a relationship with Madison Metro that we can build on.”