Madison Metro Transit invites public to help shape big changes for bus system

“The Metro network is extremely complicated, which presents barriers to those who aren’t everyday users, and even some who are,” added Metro general manager Justin Stuehrenberg. “I’d expect the redesign to tackle that issue as well.”

BRT the backbone

The initiative has multiple goals, officials said.

“We would like transit to be more predictable, provide better access to jobs and to provide more consistent service through the day and on weekends,” Lynch said. “Increasing ridership also helps us attain our climate goals and meet the growing needs of our region. The changing travel patterns that will likely continue after the COVID-19 crisis allow us to move away from a peak-oriented system to provide more consistent service through the day, nights and weekends.

“Instead of incremental nudges that occur every year, we can fundamentally change the way the system operates,” he said.

The redesign will feature BRT, with the initial route running essentially from East Towne to West Towne and starting in 2024.