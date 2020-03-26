Madison Metro Transit driver tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus

“We have many drivers who are stepping up to provide this critical service, and I am deeply grateful for them,” she said. “My job is to provide a safe working environment.”

In her letter, Erdman said Metro will begin seeking daily input from Teamsters Local 695, which represents drivers and other Metro employees, on more ways to improve working conditions.

Other changes Metro has made include reducing service and capacity, cleaning buses on a nightly basis and no longer switching out drivers during the day, Erdman said. The city of Madison also provided drivers with 10 days of emergency paid leave, which Erdman said drivers should use if they are not feeling well.

“There are many people who are transit-dependent, even now we have people who need to get to work that is essential,” she said. “We care about the health and safety of our employees and our passengers, so we’re taking measures quickly.”

