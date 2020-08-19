Madison Metro Transit bus fare collection resumes Sept. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Starting Sept. 1, Madison bus riders should have cash or a valid pass ready as Metro Transit will resume collecting fares.

Metro Transit stopped collecting payments March 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic, among other changes like reducing capacity, increasing cleaning procedures and requiring passengers to enter and exit buses through the rear doors.

Prior to the pandemic, Metro Transit budgeted an estimated $1 million in fare box revenue per month, spokesman Mick Rusch said in an email.

Ridership has declined "considerably" during the pandemic, from about 55,000 rides per weekday to between 7,000 and 9,000 rides. However, Rusch said Metro is expecting more riders with the opening of college campuses and is increasing service beginning Sunday.

Also starting Sept. 1, riders should board at the front of the bus to access the fare box. Plexiglass shields will separate drivers and passengers when boarding to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Bus capacity remains at 20 people, and all are required to wear masks.