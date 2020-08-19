Madison Metro Transit bus fare collection resumes Sept. 1

Starting Sept. 1, Madison bus riders should have cash or a valid pass ready as Metro Transit will resume collecting fares.
Metro Transit stopped collecting payments March 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic, among other changes like reducing capacity, increasing cleaning procedures and requiring passengers to enter and exit buses through the rear doors.
Prior to the pandemic, Metro Transit budgeted an estimated $1 million in fare box revenue per month, spokesman Mick Rusch said in an email.
Ridership has declined "considerably" during the pandemic, from about 55,000 rides per weekday to between 7,000 and 9,000 rides. However, Rusch said Metro is expecting more riders with the opening of college campuses and is increasing service beginning Sunday.
Also starting Sept. 1, riders should board at the front of the bus to access the fare box. Plexiglass shields will separate drivers and passengers when boarding to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Bus capacity remains at 20 people, and all are required to wear masks.
Passes and 10-ride cards can be purchased through the mail by paying online or by check using a printed mail order form. They can also be purchased at Metro's Administration Office, 1245 E. Washington Ave, starting Wednesday during limited hours of 7:30 am until 3:30 pm.
Passengers can also call (608) 266-4904 to set up an appointment to purchase fare items.
Looking to 2021, Metro will likely continue to see changes in service as the city is expecting a $25 million operating budget shortfall.
“Metro expects to see diminished revenues due to COVID-19 and is therefore not planning to restore all pre-pandemic services,” Metro Transit general manager Justin Stuehrenberg said in the agency’s operating budget proposal. "This represents 85% of previous service levels.”
He also proposes converting 16 vacant bus driver positions to lower paid bus cleaner jobs to accommodate greater sanitization needs and building a schedule around available drivers to reduce overtime.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.