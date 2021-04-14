Madison mayor's ‘Housing Forward’ plan targets homelessness, high rent

Madison could gain 70,000 new residents and 40,000 new households over the next two decades, but they may struggle to find a place to live as the city's housing supply hasn’t kept pace with its population growth.
To address immediate needs made worse by the pandemic and the chronic shortage of housing, which has led to rising costs, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced this week a “Housing Forward” plan that outlines goals and strategies to meet the city’s needs.
“This is what we are looking to do to make a difference in housing in Madison,” Rhodes-Conway said. “It's important that we not wait to act on this.”
Rhodes-Conway had been planning to announce the “Housing Forward” plan at an event last spring as the coronavirus pandemic started to upend the community. She said deciding to put the event on hold is one of her vivid memories of the beginning of the pandemic.
Since then, the city has been working in the background on the plan, which builds on core studies, such as the Impediments to Fair Housing Choice report and Equitable Development in Madison report assessing displacement and gentrification, and Madison’s work to build more affordable units by utilizing its Affordable Housing Fund.
Rhodes-Conway said “Housing Forward” will address two problems. One, the “immediate, acute” problem of people who are housing insecure or houseless. The second is a “looming, ongoing chronic” problem in Madison’s housing market.
“It is becoming increasingly difficult — if not impossible — for people to afford, either to rent or to own, in Madison,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Five strategies
Utilizing five strategies, the proposal would propel the city to create 10,000 new homes and 1,250 new affordable housing units over the next five years, with half for households earning less than 50% of area median income. It also creates a goal to end family and youth homelessness within the next five years.
The five-pronged approach includes the following:
- Increase housing choice.
- Create affordable housing throughout the city.
- Combat displacement and segregation.
- Ensure seniors and others can stay in their homes.
- Work to end homelessness.
Housing is more expensive when there’s a shortage, leaving some people with less choice and others with none at all. Approximately 50% of Madison renters cannot afford their housing, according to the city, and the price of an average house in the city increased $50,000 in the last decade.
“COVID-19 has only exacerbated the underlying issues of inequality and diminished affordability in our city, leaving many in a state of housing instability,” according to the “Housing Forward” plan.
Racial disparities are evident in homeownership. An estimated 49% of Madison households own their homes, according to city data, while only 15% of Black households own their homes.
The plan notes past efforts of the city to address this issue, such as investing over $18 million in affordable housing and partnering with the Urban League of Greater Madison and the Wisconsin Housing & Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) to increase home ownership in communities of color.
“The work that the city did over the past five, six, seven years, particularly focused on building tax credit units has definitely improved our situation, and added many many more affordable units to our housing stock,” Rhodes-Conway said.
But more is needed.
“It's important for us to continue and expand that work,” Rhodes-Conway said.
The “Housing Forward” plan outlines strategies within each focus area that have been implemented, are in progress or haven't yet started. One strategy underway would adjust the zoning code to enable the construction of more housing.
Efforts that haven’t started yet include:
- Updating regulations to encourage construction of affordable housing.
- Prioritizing the preservation of existing affordable housing.
- Expanding loan programs for seniors and homeowners at risk of displacement.
- Enhancing programs that make existing housing more accessible and energy efficient.
- Strengthening nonprofit partners working to end homelessness.
Whether or not Rhodes-Conway will run for a second term in 2023 to see these priorities through is unclear, but she hopes the new City Council — set to be sworn in April 20 — and the community will agree with this priority.
“Regardless of what decision I make, it's really important for us to act now to set the city up for success in the long term,” Rhodes-Conway said.
