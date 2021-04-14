Madison mayor's ‘Housing Forward’ plan targets homelessness, high rent

Madison could gain 70,000 new residents and 40,000 new households over the next two decades, but they may struggle to find a place to live as the city's housing supply hasn’t kept pace with its population growth.

To address immediate needs made worse by the pandemic and the chronic shortage of housing, which has led to rising costs, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced this week a “Housing Forward” plan that outlines goals and strategies to meet the city’s needs.

“This is what we are looking to do to make a difference in housing in Madison,” Rhodes-Conway said. “It's important that we not wait to act on this.”

Rhodes-Conway had been planning to announce the “Housing Forward” plan at an event last spring as the coronavirus pandemic started to upend the community. She said deciding to put the event on hold is one of her vivid memories of the beginning of the pandemic.