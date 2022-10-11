Madison mayor's budget prioritizes homeless, public safety, staff wage hikes

With federal COVID-19 funds running out, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Tuesday proposed a record $381.9 million operating budget for 2023 focusing on public safety, neighborhoods, youth opportunities and employees, but provided a sobering warning about future deficits.

The mayor's proposal expands the Community Alternative Response Emergency Services program, or CARES, which responds to 911 calls for behavioral health emergencies; provides more services in Public Health Madison and Dane County's reproductive health clinic; envisions a new program to help lower-income households reduce the cost of city service bills and special charges; and offers investments in programs for young people across city agencies.

The budget delivers $2 million in federal funds for homeless shelter operations and $2 million from the general fund for seed money to support a private-public shelter operations endowment for the future.

The proposal provides a 2% raise for protective service and transportation employees, costing $5.4 million; an additional 1% hike for general municipal employees who don’t have bargaining rights, costing $850,000; and a one-time, $1,000 payment to all employees that has a $3.4 million price tag.

Overall, the budget increases spending 6% — the most since 2009 — to $381.9 million, and raises tax collections by 5.5% to $273.2 million. City property taxes on the average home, now valued at $376,900, would increase by 4%, or $110.97 — triple the current year's dollar amount increase — to $2,899.30.

"My budget expands services that improve the health, safety and security of our residents," Rhodes-Conway said. "It supports programs that strengthen community ties and engage residents. And it invests in the success of the next generation."

The proposal uses several one-time funding streams to support spending increases, including $3.4 million from the "rainy day fund" to support the $1,000 payment to employees; $6.9 million from closed tax incremental financing, or TIF, districts; and federal transit funding to reduce the city's local contribution to Metro Transit by $7.7 million next year.

"The budget is balanced due to the strength of Madison's economy, which is supporting solid growth in allowable property taxes, helped create a sizable surplus from the closure of the successful (TIF District) 25, and is fueling a strong recovery of local non-property tax revenues from the economic effects of the pandemic," Finance Director Dave Schmiedicke said.

The budget's long-range outlook, however, also acknowledges storm clouds.

The availability of one-time federal COVID-19 funding to balance future budgets is expected to be limited after 2024, the budget's executive summary says. Based on assumptions, "annual deficits could reach between $20 million and $30 million," or about 6% of expected spending.

City Council leadership could not be immediately reached for comment.

Public safety

In her proposal, Rhodes-Conway emphasizes investments in public safety.

The mayor proposes to grow the now-citywide CARES program to 12 hours a day, seven days a week. She starts a police preservice academy, including six new officer positions, using mostly federal money. She continues funds for Public Health's Violence Prevention Team, which will be hiring new staff focused on preventing crime Downtown and mediating conflict across the city. She creates a first-ever, full-time city emergency manager in the Fire Department. The city has had a part-time manager since 2006.

"Everybody deserves to feel safe in their home, their neighborhood and their community," she said.

If the city secures a federal Safe Streets grant, the mayor would hire a project manager to speed implementation of measures, such as speed-limit reductions, to improve safety whether walking, biking, driving or taking public transportation.

The budget also includes a new bilingual clerk and investments to expand staffing and services in Public Health's reproductive health clinic, including meeting an anticipated increased demand for long-acting contraceptives.

"This past June, the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on abortion created a health care emergency for women in Madison," Rhodes-Conway said. "This unprecedented loss of rights deserves an unprecedented response."

Other initiatives

Pending approval from the state Public Service Commission, the mayor also is proposing to launch "Mad-Cap," the Madison Customer Assistance Program, which would offer financial assistance to lower-income households to reduce the cost of the municipal services bill, including utilities, and special charges like those for recycling and urban forestry.

Rhodes-Conway is supporting a full-time manager for "Parks Alive" programming aimed at getting residents into parks to listen to music, participate in activities, eat and get to know their neighbors.

She also proposes to spend $250,000 more to support expansion of programs operated by community partners that combine employment and internships with mentoring and skills development. The new money will be used specifically to reach a group of young adults, ages 18-26, primarily those who are from the LGBTQ community, low-income or not white. She also is providing another $250,000 for adult programming.

The mayor also delivered another $191,600 for needs related to taking over 90% of the land and 79% of the population of the town of Madison, which will dissolve at the end of the month and be divided between the city and Fitchburg.

Seeking balance

In a positive sign, city revenues from building permits, ambulance fees, hotel room taxes and investments are recovering from the pandemic and projected to increase 14%, or $6.9 million.

The closure of TIF District 25 on the south side of Capitol Square will provide a one-time revenue shot of another $6.9 million. Meanwhile, state aid is up 3%, or $1.2 million. Overall, tax collections will increase due to new construction and absorbing the town of Madison.

But debt payments will rise 9.8% to $61.6 million.

All told, the growth will offset the use of $13.1 million in one-time federal funding to balance the budget in 2022. Remaining federal funding of $4.4 million and more one-time money from TIF districts are expected to keep the projected deficit at about $7 million for 2024.

But then, the deficits will balloon.

"Over the next two years, service levels and revenue options will need to be thoroughly explored," the executive summary says. The proposed budget includes $350,000 to fund a review of pay structures, and staff recruitment and retention.

The City Council could still increase tax collections by a net $415,000, or an additional $4.57 on the average home, before hitting state-mandated levy limits, Schmiedicke said.

The city Finance Committee will consider amendments to the mayor's proposed operating budget later this month, with the full council making decisions on the mayor's already amended $365.6 capital budget and operating budget the week of Nov. 14.

State Journal reporter Daniela Jaime contributed to this report