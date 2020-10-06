Madison mayor's $349.1 million budget calls for service reductions, taps city's 'rainy day' fund

With austerity forced by economic realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Tuesday unveiled a $349.1 million operating budget for 2021 that calls for limited spending increases, service reductions, some layoffs and furloughs and unprecedented use of the city's "rainy day" fund.
The budget adds just $37.46 in city taxes to the average home's bill.
"This has been an unprecedented and challenging year," Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. "Today, we continue to face levels of uncertainty that seem never-ending, impacting the health and wellbeing of our residents, and increasing demand for the services the city and other levels of government provide."
The budget, which seeks reductions in many agencies, brings no sweeping "defunding" of the police amid continuing Black Lives Matter protests, but provides $350,000 for a pilot, crisis response team in the Fire Department to relieve police of some responsibilities, and delivers $450,769 for a Office of the Independent Monitor, a new entity recently created by the City Council to oversee the Police Department.
It also provides funds to join Dane County in creating a Violence Prevention Unit in Public Health Madison & Dane County, and establishes a $400,000 pandemic relief fund that would use a nonprofit to help underserved populations.
Due to the pandemic, the city has suffered significant drops in hotel room tax revenue, parking violation fines, interest from investments and other revenues. Initially, the city envisioned a staggering $25 million budget shortfall for 2021, but projections were revised to $16.5 million.
Rhodes-Conway closed the remaining shortfall by using a perhaps unprecedented $8 million from the city's fund balance, called the "rainy day" fund, which stood at $54 million at the end of 2019; $3.5 million in spending reductions; $1.5 million through hoped for reductions in police and firefighter labor contracts; $1.2 million from the furlough program, $1.1 million from increased ambulance fees and revenue from the town of Madison, and $1 million from delaying some services to the town.
"We've never had revenue fall this fast in real time," budget and program evaluation manager Laura Larsen said. "We've never used fund balance to this extent in recent history."
The mayor said, "Because 2021 is the beginning of what will be multiple years of uncertainty, we must adhere to our policies that put appropriate limits on the use of fund balance to ensure we have the resources we need to respond to the uncertainty that lies ahead."
The city, which had 2,949 full-time equivalent employees, will trim the equivalent of six positions, while the furlough program will require non-represented employees to take some unpaid days off.
Overall, the budget increases spending 2.46% to $349.1 million, raises tax collections by 2.2% to $255.5 million, the lowest percentage in at least 15 years, and raises city taxes on the average home, now valued at $315,200, by 1.39%, or $37.46, to $2,723.20.
City Council President Sheri Carter could not be immediately reached.
Health and Safety
As the mayor fashioned her proposal, the city has been gripped by the impacts of COVID-19, Black Lives Matter protests, and a deadly and continuing rash of gun violence.
Rhodes-Conway's budget increases Police Department spending by 3.2% to $88.4 million, including funds for an academy to fill vacant positions, but expects $1 million in savings either through a renegotiation of police union contract or eliminating positions as they become vacant. The department's budget accounts for lost revenue from the recent elimination of the School Resource Officer program and transfers the school crossing guard program to the Traffic Engineering Division.
Support Local Journalism
Due to benefit costs, the mayor actually delivered about $400,000 more to the department than its $88 million budget request.
The budget delivers $450,769 for the Office of the Independent Monitor, including $371,169 for the office's three positions, $29,600 for a police Civilian Review Board, and $50,000 for legal services to residents wishing to bring cases to the board.
Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl could not be immediately reached.
The Fire Department, which would also see a spending increase, would receive $350,000 for the half-time, pilot crisis response team, which would respond to crisis calls and behavior health emergencies in a non-ambulance type vehicle. The concept is to shift some of the response on certain types of calls from the police. The mayor is also asking the firefighter's union to renegotiate its contract.
"The majority of the savings I’ve identified in the budget ($1.5 million from police and firefighters) can be realized if these employees agree to take the same health insurance package as all other city employees, the mayor said.
As a summer of shootings continues into the fall, Rhodes-Conway and County Executive Joe Parisi are proposing to spend a combined $250,000 in 2021 on a new Violence Prevention Unit that seeks to take a public health approach to stopping the violence. The unit will also oversee a "community safety worker" pilot program, based on an initiative on the Southwest Side, in which the city will hire people in select neighborhoods to help resolve conflicts without involving law enforcement. The city will provide an additional $75,000 for any such outside services next year.
In addition to the Violence Prevention Unit, Public Health will get $929,000 from the city and county to annualize funding for nine positions authorized midyear with federal CARES Act funding to address the pandemic.
The budget makes no cuts to the city's Community Development Division, which funds community organizations and social services, and adds spending, the mayor said.
Other services trimmed
The mayor's budget funds Metro Transit service levels at 85% of pre-COVID levels, and require reductions in the Parks Division, including reduced funds for beach lifeguards and reduced maintenance to the State Street Mall concourse.
"These reductions are difficult and will force us to make adjustments in the way city services are provided," Rhodes-Conway said. "These reductions have largely, though not completely, avoided layoffs for city staff who work very hard every day to deliver exceptional services in the midst of a pandemic.
The budget would eliminate library fines in accord with the Library Board's direction, bringing a revenue loss of $226,300, and it would close youth services at the Central Library three hours earlier daily; reduce hours at the Ashman branch, operate the Monroe branch three rather than six days a week, and move Sunday hours from the Pinney and Sequoya branches to other branches.
The City Council could still increase tax collections by $527,722, or an additional $5.53 on the average home, before hitting state-mandated levy limits, Larsen said.
Rhodes-Conway's proposed budget will be considered by the city's Finance Committee later this month, with final council decisions on the capital and operating budgets in the week of Nov. 10.
The current City Council gets sworn in
Photos: Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, new City Council members sworn in
Madison ushered in a new era of city government Tuesday with the swearing in of Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and nine new alders.
Rhodes-Conway, a former alder, returns to City Hall as Madison’s 58th mayor. She makes history as the first openly gay mayor of Madison and the second woman to hold the city’s top executive position.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.