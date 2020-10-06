Madison mayor's $349.1 million budget calls for service reductions, taps city's 'rainy day' fund

Rhodes-Conway closed the remaining shortfall by using a perhaps unprecedented $8 million from the city's fund balance, called the "rainy day" fund, which stood at $54 million at the end of 2019; $3.5 million in spending reductions; $1.5 million through hoped for reductions in police and firefighter labor contracts; $1.2 million from the furlough program, $1.1 million from increased ambulance fees and revenue from the town of Madison, and $1 million from delaying some services to the town.

"We've never had revenue fall this fast in real time," budget and program evaluation manager Laura Larsen said. "We've never used fund balance to this extent in recent history."

The mayor said, "Because 2021 is the beginning of what will be multiple years of uncertainty, we must adhere to our policies that put appropriate limits on the use of fund balance to ensure we have the resources we need to respond to the uncertainty that lies ahead."

The city, which had 2,949 full-time equivalent employees, will trim the equivalent of six positions, while the furlough program will require non-represented employees to take some unpaid days off.