Weather Alert

...SOME FREEZING DRIZZLE THIS EVENING... WE WILL SEE SOME FREEZING DRIZZLE ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS EVENING, AHEAD OF A COLD FRONT DROPPING IN FROM THE NORTHWEST. WE HAVE RECEIVED A FEW REPORTS FROM AROUND THE AREA. FOR NOW, THE IMPACT SHOULD BE MINIMAL, BUT CAUTION IS STILL ADVISED IF YOU PLAN ON TRAVELING ACROSS THE AREA THROUGH THE EVENING HOURS. LESS TRAVELED ROADS COULD DEVELOP SLIPPERY SPOTS AND STRETCHES. IF THE FREEZING DRIZZLE BECOMES MORE WIDESPREAD, WE WILL NEED TO UPGRADE TO A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY. NORTHWEST WINDS ARRIVING IN THE WAKE OF THE PASSING COLD FRONT AROUND MIDNIGHT WILL BRING A RAPID END TO THE FREEZING DRIZZLE THREAT.