Closing statement excerpts

Toriana Pettaway: As Madison’s next mayor, what I want to bring is grassroots leadership that is transformative, that is innovative, with real solutions that will work for the city.

Nick Hart: I’m doing this as a civic duty … How progressive do you want to be or how progressive do you want to pretend to be?

Raj Shukla: We are what we do. We are more than campaign promises that go unfulfilled. We are more than research papers that go unread … We can make a sustainable, equitable vibrant community for everyone if we commit to working together.

Paul Soglin: I want to continue this job. I want to finish this job and make sure that when we claim we’re a progressive city, we really are. This city is not racist. This city suffers from problems of racism, but most of the people in this city, the far majority, are good, caring people and they want to join in and collaborate in making a difference.

Satya Rhodes-Conway. One of the things I’ve learned is that you have to, as mayor, have the political courage to get things done. You can’t be thinking about what’s expedient, you can't be thinking about the next election, you have to do what’s right. I have that political courage.

Mo Cheeks: I’m running for mayor of Madison because I love this city. At the crossroads of all these issues we’ve talked about today, housing and transportation, education and policing … is the issue of inequality. Our city has for too long shrugged our shoulders at the data and not taken responsibility for the fact that our city is indeed a place that can lead by example.