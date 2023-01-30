Madison mayoral candidates square off in first joint forum

In their first joint appearance, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and challengers Scott Kerr and Gloria Reyes traded views and visions on a host of issues from public safety to transit in a robust but civil forum Monday night.

The candidates laid out positions at a 90-minute forum sponsored by multiple West Side neighborhood associations before a full house of more than 80 people at the Sequoya Library.

The format discouraged direct confrontations but Reyes challenged the mayor’s leadership on several fronts.

But Rhodes-Conway said the city has made progress on many challenges as she led through tumultuous times wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic and the sometimes-destructive protests that left business windows on State Street and parts of Downtown boarded up following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in July 2020 and the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha a month later.

Kerr, meanwhile, repeatedly voiced his desire for better communications with residents and common-sense solutions.

In 2019, Rhodes-Conway defeated the city’s longest-serving mayor, Paul Soglin, to become the city’s first openly gay mayor. She also served on the City Council for six years.

“Four years ago Madison voted for change,” she said, contending the city has made progress on her priorities of housing, bus rapid transit, climate change and racial equity. Her priorities for a second term, she said, are public safety and housing.

Kerr, a technician with the Traffic Engineering Division and a city employee for 42 years, said he’s a lifelong Madison resident who wants to make government more responsive to its citizens, and would use a polling system to get input and respect what residents want.

Reyes, a former CEO of Briarpatch Youth Services, deputy mayor, Madison School Board president and city police officer, listed priorities of public safety, affordable housing, economic development and equity. If elected, she would be the city’s first Hispanic mayor.

“I care about this community,” she said. “Madison raised me.”

On public safety, the mayor said the city is “fundamentally safe” and is taking immediate actions, mid-term intervention and long investments. She said the city is using an evidence-based, data-driven approach that has reduced gun violence, car thefts and car crashes. She noted the city added police to help meet challenges brought by the attachment of the town of Madison, and is making investments to let the police focus on its core mission and to support youth.

Reyes saw a different landscape and said the city is losing too many Black youths to violence. “We are not collaborating,” she said. “It’s an equity issue. We need to wrap ourselves around young people. We need a holistic approach.”

Kerr said the city should increase police staffing “as much as we can,” and make changes, such as not using officers to make mental health transports and to better target enforcement and resources. He said all officers should have body-worn cameras, and he called for increased security cameras on streets.

Buses and transit

The candidates also differed on public transit.

The priority, Kerr said, should be to increase ridership and decrease the subsidy to Metro Transit. He said the coming Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system is taking away infrastructure designed to protect pedestrians and removing parking. “I don’t think it was thought too well,” he said. “We need to make sure we are serving all communities who use the bus now.”

Reyes said she generally supports BRT, but that the bus-riding environment has evolved since the pandemic. She said the coming Metro Transit redesign, which will make some riders walk further to catch a bus, is “an injustice to our communities of color.”

Rhodes-Conway said the cost of BRT will be almost entirely borne by the federal government and that BRT won’t add significant operating costs because it’s replacing buses on existing high-ridership corridors. The Metro Transit redesign, she said, is addressing current inequities that force low-income residents and minorities to take much longer commutes.

“Equity is baked into the design of the system,” she said.

With the city facing substantial structural deficits as federal pandemic money wanes, Reyes and Rhodes-Conway differed on past decisions and next steps.

The mayor faulted the state Legislature for failing to increase revenues or allow the city new means of getting revenue, and said she inherited a structural deficit. She said she has instituted a new longer-term approach for the operating budget on how to best use city resources. “We do have some difficult budget years ahead,” she said.

Reyes had questions. “How did we get here? What did we do as a city? What did our mayor do in the past four years?” she said, promising an audit on the way federal pandemic money has been spent. “We have to be fiscally responsible.”

Kerr said he isn’t privy to all city finances and wants to do more research.

The next mayoral forum, again sponsored by multiple organizations, is set for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Urban League of Greater Madison, 2222 S. Park St.

The city elections will begin with primaries for mayor and in eight City Council districts on Feb. 21. The general election is set for April 4.

