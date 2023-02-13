Whoever wins the election this spring, be it incumbent Satya Rhodes-Conway or one of the challengers, Scott Kerr or Gloria Reyes, Madison's mayor will help guide the city through some big challenges, including finances, public safety, housing, growth, racial equity, transit, homelessness and the future of the Lake Monona waterfront.

The Wisconsin State Journal asked the candidates 10 questions in those issue areas to help voters better understand their positions and differences.

The primary election for mayor and in eight City Council districts is set for Feb. 21. The general election is April 4.

The questions and candidate responses are below.

What’s the city’s biggest challenge and how should we address it?

Kerr: We have challenges ahead, increasing the supply of affordable housing and expanding home ownership being the biggest challenge. I believe the residents of Madison will support a combination of public and private investments to improve our housing stock by exploring innovative solutions while streamlining the permitting process to move projects forward quickly.

Reyes: Too often we’re asked what the biggest challenge is. It is not one challenge, there are many. We need to focus on building a quality of life for Madison that is equitable for everyone, where it’s safe to raise families, that has attainable housing for everyone and jobs that pay more than a living wage. Quality of life in Madison today is becoming unattainable, let's change that and move Madison forward, together.

Rhodes-Conway: Short term: Since the pandemic, traffic crashes and gun violence are up in unacceptable ways. Our data-informed approach is working, but more effort and collaboration is needed. Medium term: Population growth means we have to build housing to keep up. We’re working to create affordable options for renters and homeowners. Long term: Climate change is a critical threat. We’re lowering City emissions and supporting the community to do the same.

Is the city in a good place financially, why or why not?

Kerr: One time funding sources have been used to expand programs that will have ongoing expenses. Without restoring shared revenue from the state we’ll have tight budgets going forward. I will ask city employees to help reduce the budget strain by finding cost savings opportunities, reducing waste in every agency and exploring all possible additional funding sources. I am confident that we will find a way to improve our financial future.

Reyes: No, the mayor has used one-time COVID money from the federal government and taken money from the city’s rainy-day fund for ideologically driven projects that will increase the city’s Structural deficit to over $32 Million starting in 2027. Leaders don’t make excuses, they act. Why hasn’t the mayor reduced the structural deficit we face? We’re on a path of fiscal failure and must act to ensure the survival of basic city services.

Rhodes-Conway: The city’s financial position is strong, but punitive decisions at the state level threaten our future budgets. Over the past four years, we have innovated to find efficiencies and save money. We’re now budgeting on a five year plan so we can maximize both savings and new revenue sources. We’re moving to outcome-based budgeting to calibrate service levels to available resources. And we’re working hard to increase state shared revenue.

What is the city’s top public safety challenge and how should it be addressed?

Kerr: We must provide body cameras for all officers to improve public trust and have evidence of all officer interactions. Not because we have officers violating the public's trust, but so when accusations are made we have the facts and can properly respond to the incident. Building and maintaining residents' trust and confidence in our police force is critical.

Reyes: The top public safety challenge is preventing our young people from committing crimes. We need to devise strategies that work to intervene and divert them away from crime. These are the very same young people who stay in Madison and raise a family. When we get to those root issues we will have safe neighborhoods.

Rhodes-Conway: Everyone should feel safe in their neighborhoods. Two big safety challenges are traffic crashes and gun violence, both made worse by the pandemic. MPD is taking a strategic approach to both that is having a positive impact. Our Violence Prevention Unit is working collaboratively on a public health approach to gun violence, and investing in community-based programs. Vision Zero is applying education, enforcement and engineering solutions to speeding traffic.

Does the city need more police officers, why or why not?

Kerr: We need to have enough officers on patrol to respond to calls for service, conduct crime prevention and other community outreach activities. This will require more officers and using others to handle activities that do not need an officer, optimize the CARES team and remove officers from mental health transports to Winnebago. The area of the city and the population have expanded requiring an increase in minimum staffing numbers.

Reyes: We need to support the Police Department to get them the tools and resources, including more officers, to keep up with population growth by prioritizing neighborhood safety through community responses, such as the Community Safety Intervention Team and public health approach. It’s not either-or, it’s both.

Rhodes-Conway: We need to use our resources as efficiently as possible. That’s why my budget funded the new police director of data, reform, and innovation, and why I support the chief's strategic crime reduction initiatives. We’ve also started shifting responsibilities away from MPD so they can focus on violent crime. CARES now responds to behavioral health issues, and parking enforcement is handled by Transportation.

How can the city address its housing crisis?

Kerr: Encouraging private development, partnering with developers and nonprofit agencies to explore every opportunity while streamlining the approval process for new developments. Focus on innovative construction practices and financing ideas while preserving our existing housing stock and neighborhoods.

Reyes: We don’t just have a housing shortage, we have an affordable housing shortage. We need a balanced housing strategy that prevents displacement and gentrification. I will identify the barriers to development and overcome them by getting shovels in the ground to build more housing, with an emphasis on attainable housing that consists of a mixed housing stock.

Rhodes-Conway: We need to build more housing, of every type, and every level of affordability, throughout our city, and do it in a way that respects neighborhood context. My administration has more than doubled the Affordable Housing Fund, permitted thousands of new homes, and is investing in homeownership opportunities. But there’s much more to do to make sure that people from all walks of life can afford to live in Madison.

How can the city promote smart, equitable growth?

Kerr: Through the planning process and working with private developments to insure we expand in the most balanced ways possible. Ensuring that we have the infrastructure in place to support growth before new developments strain our existing resources. Involving the nearby residents in the planning process to address as many potential issues as possible before development begins.

Reyes: We need a balanced approach that ensures that we prevent displacement and gentrification and preserve single-family homes. We need intentional strategies and investments to move communities of color to home ownership. We need to build from the bottom-up, not the top-down. With the voices of our residents in partnerships with developers we can grow our city not just by theorizing but by realizing smart equitable growth.

Rhodes-Conway: Our comprehensive plan calls for smart, infill growth and that’s what we’ve been working on. Good planning and sensible zoning help create complete neighborhoods with accessible housing opportunities. We need to invest in our existing neighborhoods and business districts, too. That’s why my administration is planning to invest $115M into South Madison, and why we’ve supported wealth-building opportunities like home and business ownership, along with job training opportunities.

Is the city doing enough to promote racial equity?

Kerr: Madison is a leader in promoting racial equity and social justice, providing analysis tools and training through our Civil Rights Division. Improvements are always the goal and we should continue to strive to be an even better example to others.

Reyes: The city is not doing enough to promote racial equity. We need to go through an overall racial equity analysis of all our processes and procedures within city government that includes decisions that are made at the City Council level. We can’t just talk about racial equity; we need data to show the work and progress we are doing.

Rhodes-Conway: We created a new Division of Equity and Social Justice; we are investing in internships and apprenticeships for BIPOC; and using an equity lens in our budget and hiring processes. We are providing grants to BIPOC-owned businesses and the Black and Latino chambers. We invested in the Black Business Hub and Centro Hispano’s new location. We are on the right track but there is always more to do.

Is the city getting bus rapid transit, the Metro Transit redesign, and State Street right?

Kerr: No, the Metro redesign including BRT failed to address existing issues, ignoring current user and staff input. The changes underway are removing pedestrian safety measures previously implemented, sacrificing pedestrian and bicyclist safety to expand bus service in areas while removing service from other areas and forcing users to walk further to reach the new system.

Reyes: In an environment where public transit is used less than pre COVID times, we have to ask ourselves how we are developing a transit system for tomorrow and why we are using the logic of yesterday? We need to make sure that when we design transit around State Street, we are supporting small businesses so they thrive, not survive. When we talk about the BRT, we need to make sure we are connecting individuals to employment from where they live. The bus routes today are not doing this. Instead they are disproportionately affecting those who depend on it most, our black and brown, disabled communities, and senior citizens who depend on it most.

Rhodes-Conway: Yes. BRT will help avoid traffic congestion, reduce our greenhouse gas footprint, and get people to their destinations quickly and conveniently. The Metro redesign will dramatically increase access to jobs for low income households and people of color, and provide fast and frequent service across our city. And taking buses off half of State Street allows us to experiment with placemaking that supports our small businesses and draws visitors downtown.

Is the city taking the right steps to address homelessness?

Kerr: We are making strides through partnerships with nonprofits and developers but there is room for improvement. Building on what we have started while exploring additional opportunities and innovations to insure our residents can remain in their existing homes will help address the issue better going forward.

Reyes: No, the city is not taking the right steps to address homelessness. We need to build an apparatus to tackle homelessness, mental health, as well as alcohol and other drug issues. We should focus on building transitional housing and offering “hand-ups” instead of “hand-outs.”

Rhodes-Conway: When the pandemic hit, we transformed our approach to homelessness to one that is healthier and more humane. Now we’re building the first purpose built shelter in Wisconsin, while also removing barriers to shelter. We need to work on creating more housing for people transitioning out of homelessness, and the services to go along with it. But today, we have fewer people sleeping outside, which is great progress.

How aggressively should the city pursue a remake of the Lake Monona waterfront?

Kerr: If private funding is provided to cover the majority of the overall costs, this would be a wonderful improvement to our Downtown. Increasing lake access for all and attracting tourism is certainly worthwhile but not at the expense of existing services. We need to be certain this project and the ongoing maintenance will not strain the budget and force reductions in other areas.

Reyes: As a community, we need to focus on comprehensive plans vs. one-off plans. The revitalization of the Lake Monona waterfront should be looked at as part of the Alliant Energy Center to Downtown Madison revitalization project. This is an opportunity to rebuild and invest in South Madison (long neglected) while leveraging Madison’s natural beauty, creating an economic path for redevelopment, and benefiting the city as a whole.

Rhodes-Conway: The Lake Monona waterfront project is an amazing opportunity for our community to enable equitable access to our waterfront. We need to move quickly on the first phase, rebuilding the John Nolen Drive causeway, and finish the process of getting a park master plan. Future phases will need to be integrated with a possible Monona Terrace expansion and will depend on our ability to attract multiple sources of funding.