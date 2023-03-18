As Madison grows, the city faces serious challenges of housing and homelessness.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and challenger Gloria Reyes offer different approaches and solutions.

Rhodes-Conway is touting what she sees as a transformation in addressing homelessness since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that began shortly after her first term as mayor began.

She cites achievements that include moving men from church basement floors to more humane shelter, and a Housing Forward initiative that is producing low-cost and market rate units, as well as changes to city zoning to encourage more density.

But Reyes, a former deputy mayor, says the city must focus more on moving the homeless to housing. She would create a diverse Mayor's Housing Advisory Team to help forge policies, and she accuses Rhodes-Conway of pushing zoning changes without letting neighborhoods help shape them.

"We are in a housing crisis, but more so, we're in an affordable housing crisis," Reyes said. "We have to move with a sense of urgency."

"She says we're in a housing crisis," Rhodes-Conway countered. "I'm not sure what she's proposing to do that would be different. I don't know what my opponent's plan is on housing."

As of mid-March, 438 single adults and 63 households with about 230 people were homeless in shelters, living outside or in a car, or other places not meant for human habitation, according to the Dane County Homeless Services Consortium. And that doesn't include those doubled up, staying with friends or family, or paying for motel rooms.

The city's vacancy rate for rental housing remains in a range of 3% to 4% for the past five years, a bit better than the past, city data shows. But it's short of a healthy target of 5%, meaning people with lower incomes must compete for scarce units with rents chewing up income needed for basics.

Citywide, about 49% of households own their homes, but only 15% of Blacks own their homes.

The city, in fact, is growing faster than anticipated, with the population of 269,840 in 2020 expected to reach 286,000 in 2025 and 303,000 in 2030. To keep up, the city will need a net increase of 2,100 new units annually.

Also challenging: The city estimates that there already is an 11,000-unit shortage for people who earn up to 30% of Area Median Income, which is $27,700 for a household of three. About 5,000 of those, however, are student households.

"Historically, we have not been building enough housing to match population growth," Rhodes-Conway said. "We've seen some housing numbers go up in recent years. But we're still not at what it needs to be.

The city's efforts must be more targeted, Reyes said. "We're just sort of building, you know, and hope they come out right," she said. "We have to be more strategic than that."

Addressing homelessness

Triggered by the pandemic, and with significant federal funding, the city and Dane County have dramatically expanded the response to homelessness, especially emergency shelter.

"The city leaped into action," Rhodes-Conway said, noting a move of homeless men from church basements to a series of much larger temporary facilities, first at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center and then to the city's former Fleet Services facility on the East Side, and now to a former big box store near East Towne.

The city and county are now shaping the state's first purpose-built, $21 million permanent men's shelter on a vacant, two-acre, city-owned site at 1902 Bartillon Drive, just off Highway 51, roughly between East Towne Mall and Madison Area Technical College.

Reyes said she supports the new men's shelter and making it a 24/7 operation. The mayor said a 24/7 operation is ideal, but that conversations are continuing about what's needed and doable.

But as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020, the city also designated the Starkweather Creek conservation area and 91-acre Reindahl Park as places for temporary camping, but homeless people also flocked to McPike Park on the Near East Side because of its proximity to Downtown and resources.

At the peak, roughly 40 people were camping at McPike, but it was mostly abandoned at the time the city ordered it vacated during a cold snap at the end of February 2021.

Over time, the number of homeless campers at Reindahl grew to match, then far exceed, what was seen at McPike, with up to 80 people staying there in tents, vehicles and RVs.

"We don't treat people like that," Reyes has said.

The city had few alternatives and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control was recommending to allow encampments if there were no other good options, Rhodes-Conway said.

Over time, the city created two options, both with on-site services: a new encampment of 30 tiny shelters on Dairy Drive on the Southeast Side and 35 rooms at a hotel on the East Side. The Reindahl campground was closed in November 2021.

Meanwhile, in 2021, the city and Salvation Army of Dane County transformed a vacated former nursing home on the East Side to a shelter that will better serve 35 of the area's neediest homeless families.

The city also is investing in the Salvation Army's new shelter and low-cost housing at its current location on 600 block of East Washington Avenue.

"It's important to remember where we were five years ago," Rhodes-Conway said. "We didn't have a vision. We didn't have a plan."

Housing first

Still, Reyes said she's concerned that the city isn't forging a more intentional pathway out of homelessness that includes education, employment and alternative housing options.

She points to the city's first big attempts at Housing First, which emphasizes getting the chronically homeless into housing with services, while she was deputy mayor under former Mayor Paul Soglin.

Heartland Housing's $8.9 million, 60-unit Rethke Terrace project for chronically homeless singles and veterans opened on the East Side in 2016, and Heartland's $11.7 million, 45-unit Tree Lane Apartments for homeless families opened on the Far West Side in 2018.

Both projects had initial challenges with inadequate funding for support services and attracted police calls, but then improved.

"I think that really showed us that we had an opportunity to bring people out of homelessness and provide them with wraparound services," Reyes said, adding that she would support more such projects.

Rhodes-Conway prefers another approach. "Concentrating low-income residents into big buildings without appropriate service can be very hard to manage," she said, voicing favor for putting low-income units in mixed-income buildings.

Both candidates voiced concern about how to sustain homeless services that have benefited from federal funding during the pandemic. And they said it's important to keep people from being evicted.

A path to housing

In 2021, amid continuing efforts, Rhodes-Conway offered Housing Forward, which is a near-term plan for an “all-of-the-above” approach to increasing housing access and affordability.

In her four-year term, she's doubled the Affordable Housing Fund — started in earnest under Soglin — from $4.5 million to $10 million, shifted its focus and expanded its use. Her administration also launched a project to improve energy and water efficiency in existing low-cost housing, and adopted a land purchase policy, called "land banking," to help the city target where new housing would be built.

Rhodes-Conway credits Soglin for focus in use of the Affordable Housing Fund and says she's built upon that momentum.

To date, the fund has aided 28 projects that have or will add 2,486 new housing units. That includes 1,942 for people who earn up to 60% of Area Median Income, or $55,380 for a household of three, the city Department of Planning, Community and Economic Development says.

Overall, the city has accelerated approvals of new housing units, going from 2,055 in 2018 to permitting more units in 2020 and 2021 that the previous four years combined and approving 4,226 units in 2022 alone, the mayor said.

Both Reyes and Rhodes-Conway said the city needs more units for those making up to 30% of Area Median Income, or $27,700 for a household of three.

And both want to build on existing partnerships and create new ones to assist in home ownership. The number of new single-family home permits has declined for the past three years, from 378 in 2019 to 243 last year.

The mayor cites a targeted down payment assistance program with the goal of helping 250 households of color become homeowners.

Reyes said she'd prioritize preserving single-family homes and work with realtors to create pathways for ownership.

Reyes, who would build and strengthen relationships with builders and landlords and prioritize housing choices for seniors and people of color, is offering her own plan.

The plan features a "Mayor's Housing Advisory Team" consisting of neighborhood associations, city planning council representatives, developers, property managers, Realtors, a school board representative and residents to forge strategies and solutions. The team would be outside the normal city review process and be able to deliver early input on proposals that may be controversial, such as several zoning changes supported by Rhodes-Conway.

Reyes also is prioritizing public-private partnerships to create "workforce" housing; single-family home ownership; Housing First projects; assigning a school district representative to the Plan Commission; and leveraging existing resources like federal Section 8 housing vouchers, and continuing to help developers secure WHEDA tax credits.

Conflict on zoning

Under Rhodes-Conway, the city has made multiple changes — some controversial — to the zoning code.

The changes include:

More opportunities for developers to building housing by right, meaning certain projects are a permitted use and eligible for staff approval if standards are met in areas zoned for multi-family and mixed-use;

Approving a "transit overlay district" to allow more density near high-frequency bus service;

Making it easier to establish cooperative housing or backyard cottages and small-scale housing opportunities;

Letting Downtown developers add extra floors to new buildings — while still abiding by the Capitol height limit — if half the new space is set aside for low-cost housing; and

Changing the definition of "family" that sets the same number for how many unrelated people could live in an owner-occupied home versus a renter-occupied home.

Reyes says she understands the attempts, but is critical of how some changes were made, saying that what the mayor and City Council members "should not do is pick and throw it out there without figuring out how it fits with our city."

And she questions the impact. "They are not going to give us the housing we need," she said.

All sorts of tools are needed, Rhodes-Conway said.

"I think the things we're doing on housing, collectively, are important," she said. "Our city is going to change. "We're going to have to have more density in all neighborhoods. Sometimes that's a 15-story building, sometimes that's a backyard cottage — and everything in between. People get it. People get we have to do something different."