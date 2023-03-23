Once again, the challenge of racial equity permeates the contest for Madison mayor, with Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and challenger Gloria Reyes both making the issue a focus and touting initiatives but sometimes parting on what’s needed and working.

Reyes has even raised questions about the equity of the mayor’s recent endorsements in select City Council races, with Rhodes-Conway countering she’s endorsed a diverse coalition of candidates and calling allegations “absolutely ludicrous.”

Meanwhile, a contrast in approach and perceptions is greatest, perhaps, in the candidates’ positions on the coming Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system and sweeping Metro Transit redesign.

Reyes says the city should have begun the process of reshaping its transit system through an “equity lens” and that doing so would have avoided a coming redesign under which some people must walk farther to bus stops due to less neighborhood coverage. Rhodes-Conway said the status quo was inequitable and that the Metro redesign “works towards righting these inequities.”

While challenges of racial equity and social justice aren’t new, the city has been shaken several times in the past decade.

In 2013, the landmark “Race to Equity” report from the Wisconsin Council on Children and Families, now called Kids Forward, examined 40 indicators of well-being for Dane County residents, mostly covering the years 2007 to 2011, and found that in nearly every category Black residents fared far worse than white residents — “rock bottom” nationally.

Two months later, the Rev. Alex Gee’s essay on experiences as a Black man in Madison intensified reaction and his follow-up last December outlined progress with much more to do.

The fatal shooting of 19-year-old Tony Robinson, who was Black, by a white Madison police officer on the Near East Side in 2015 strained relations between police and the African American community. And the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020 and the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha three months later ignited multiple protests — usually peaceful but sometimes violent — that left storefront windows on State Street shattered and parts of Downtown boarded up.

“We continue to see disparities,” Rhodes-Conway said. “That’s not surprising. Structural racism is difficult and encompassing. Roots are deep and it’s difficult to pull them up. My administration has taken this very seriously.”

“We’ve done some good things in the city,” Reyes said. “But we have to do so much more. I think we’ve gotten past the first phase of talking about it. Now we’re sort of stuck in this, sort of, how do we implement equity in our city to ensure that we’re reducing gaps and disparities. We actually have to do the work and the work is hard and that’s why we haven’t moved.”

Both back initiatives

The city has long been trying to address racial equity.

The Equal Opportunities Ordinance and Commission were created in 1963, followed by an Affirmative Action Commission in 1973, with the commissions brought under a Department of Civil Rights in 2006. Former Mayor Paul Soglin and the City Council launched a Racial Equity Social Justice Initiative in 2013 and hired the city’s first racial equity coordinator in 2015.

Reyes, a consultant and a former CEO of Briarpatch Youth Services, Madison School Board president, deputy mayor under Soglin and city police officer, points to a history of engagement on the issue.

While a police officer, she co-founded Amigos en Azul to build trust and relationships between the Hispanic community and police, helped forge a restorative court on the South Side to reduce arrests of juveniles and arrests of Black youth, and backed a Madison police equity assessment of culture, policies and procedures around recruitment, retention and promotions.

As deputy mayor, she led the Racial Equity and Social Justice team, hired the first coordinator in the Department of Civil Rights, and started the first equity analysis into city budget decisions. And at Briarpatch, she conducted an equity analysis on budget, recruitment, hiring and retention that brought multiple changes to the organization.

Rhodes-Conway, too, points to actions. Among them, her administration created a new Division of Equity and Social Justice in the Department of Civil Rights; incorporated a racial equity review into every hiring process and in budgeting; and created three new “community connector” positions to work with the Spanish-, Hmong- and Mandarin-speaking communities.

The equity analysis is making a difference across the board, she said, noting, for example that the review revealed that there had been no major traffic safety improvements on the South Side for a decade and that investments are being made.

The mayor also notes a $2.2 million investment for small and historically underrepresented businesses to recover revenues lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, improve storefronts and buy properties; a recently created tax incremental financing (TIF) district to bring $115 million in investment to South Madison; and allocation of $700,000 to meet the needs of undocumented residents during the pandemic.

She was a founding member of Mayors for Guaranteed Income and started the Madison Forward Fund, a $930,000 guaranteed income pilot program to help 155 households with $500 a month for a year, with no strings attached or work requirements.

The theme is to invest in people who historically had not been invested in — women, BIPOC and LGBTQ, Rhodes-Conway said. “We’re doing a lot of work in this space,” she said. “My approach is, find things that work and invest in that.”

Council endorsements

With initiatives underway over multiple administrations, Reyes is challenging the equity of the mayor’s endorsements in City Council races.

“I support endorsing our candidates of color, however, I don’t support the politicization of our communities of color and the mayor selecting the leaders of those communities,” Reyes said. “This is purely political. Communities should choose who represents them. This is about respecting our communities, their culture, traditions and values and letting them make those authentic decisions for themselves.

“Frankly, what we’ve seen is a mayor selectively strategically endorsing candidates that are aligned with her to keep her power and privilege,” she said.

A Wisconsin State Journal analysis of the endorsements show a mix, with the mayor endorsing five men and five women, minority and white candidates, incumbents and not. The mayor, for example, is endorsing the opponents of Alds. Sheri Carter and Barbara Harrington-McKinney, who are Black, but also backing Alds. Juliana Bennett, Jael Currie and Nikki Conklin, who are Black.

Rhodes-Conway said she’s assessing positions on issues like housing, climate change and transportation. “I’m looking for the best candidate,” she said.

“The mayor has endorsed a diverse coalition of 10 candidates,” campaign manager Alec Piefer said. “Half of the candidates are women — four of which are women of color — and half the candidates are people of color. Mayor Rhodes-Conway values equity and her endorsements reflect that.”

Transit redesign

The mayoral candidates continue to spar on the equity of the coming, sweeping redesign of Madison’s bus system.

After the plan was approved in June 2022, the city’s private consultant, Jarret Walker and Associates of Portland, Oregon, conducted a required federal Title VI equity analysis to see if there are any disproportionate impacts on specific communities, finding the changes will benefit minorities as much as white residents and low-income neighborhoods as much as other neighborhoods.

“According to the study, the Transit Network Redesign will improve access to job centers for all Madisonians by 94%,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Additionally, it increases job access for Madison’s Black population by 96%, Madison’s Latinx population by 120%, and low-income folks by 93%.”

But Reyes and others contend the city’s outreach process failed to truly engage marginalized communities and that some people could get less service due to inadequate geographic coverage.

Reyes questions the city’s using the same consultant to help forge the redesign and do the equity analysis. She promises to review an alleged misuse of students in poverty data that inflate claims about better service to low-income communities and to review a decision to base route changes on alleged reduced service of the past two years rather than pre-COVID-19 routes.

What’s needed

In a second term, the mayor wants to “continue the work we’re doing,” with even more focus on retention and recruitment of women and people of color and creating a positive environment for the city’s workforce. “That’s really a high priority for me,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rhodes-Conway would prioritize big initiatives that will be made possible through the recently created (TIF) district on the South Side and pursue means to support homeownership and building wealth through it, and help more people of color get expertise and enter the commercial real estate industry.

“Broadly, the focus is making sure we are asking questions about equity and racial equity in everything we’re doing,” she said. Then, there are more targeted efforts through Public Health Madison and Dane County, housing, economic development and out of school time for youths.

“At the end of the day, families need to have the basics to be successful,” she said. “There’s a lot of work we’re doing. We’re making sure everyone has access to meet those basic needs.”

Reyes said she’d reinvigorate the Equity and Social Justice Team to ensure tools are used for every decision made throughout the city. “We have to institutionalize equity in the way we do things,” she said.

In partnership with the advisory team and staff, Reyes said she’d reevaluate the Race to Equity report and respond to the community on the status of closing racial equity gaps.

Reyes said she’d strengthen ties to the school district, such as through creating “reading centers” in city libraries and school activities in neighborhood centers and more community activities in schools with more robust and culturally relevant out of school time. She’d promote equitable economic development from State Street to the coming Madison Public Market.

For city operations, she’d require training of all city committee and council members and use an equity analysis tool in all city committee and council decisions, and appoint a deputy mayor to oversee the racial equity/social justice initiative. She’d require managers to review budgets through an equity lens, do an equity analysis on recruitment, retention and culture, and develop a mayor’s diversity and inclusion community advisory team including BIPOC, LGBTQIA and religious leaders.

She said she’d support the Department of Civil Rights to ensure it has the capacity to serve residents from the recent attachment of the town of Madison and prioritize strategies in equity in housing, transit and public safety.

Rhodes-Conway said she’s already championing many of the initiatives Reyes is proposing.