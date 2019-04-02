As polls close Tuesday night after a spirited, pricey campaign, Mayor Paul Soglin and challenger former Ald. Satya Rhodes-Conway are awaiting to see if voters deliver the city's longest-serving mayor another four-year term or choose the first openly gay and second woman executive in city history.
With about 77 percent of precincts reporting at 8:35 p.m., Rhodes-Conway led Soglin by a roughly 62 percent to 38 percent, with a roughly 17,300 vote lead.
Rhodes-Conway, 47, managing director of the Mayors Innovation Project at UW-Madison's Center on Wisconsin Strategy who served on the City Council from 2007-2013, offered a positive, grass-roots effort and through the latest reports raised more money than Soglin despite his name recognition and political contacts built over a long political career.
The challenger's campaign is gathering at the Prism Dance Club, 924 Williamson St., on the Near East Side. A rainbow assortment of lights colored the walls, a nod to the possible history that could be made.
Soglin, 73, who's made many friends and foes holding the office a record 22 years over five decades, campaigned hard on his leadership, experience, record of achievement and commitment to innovation.
His supporters are coming together at the Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave., also on the Near East Side.
Under Soglin's leadership, and through collaboration with others, Madison is among just 11 metro areas in the nation out of 100 surveyed by the Brookings Institution to achieve inclusive economic growth, his campaign stressed.
"I am one of the few mayors in the country and the only candidate in this race who knows how to solve the problems of racial disparity and equity," he said late last week. "Madison is a city that works and strives to be better, due in large part to my leadership and my ability to listen and learn from the people who know best: Madisonians."
Rhodes-Conway promoted change, such as use of the Affordable Housing Fund to rehab existing stock and buy land for development, especially along future Bus Rapid Transit lines, and green infrastructure for rights-of-way to keep rain out of stormwater drains so runoff doesn't pollute and flood the lakes. She said she wants to look at potential impacts of climate change to city infrastructure, department by department.
"Madison is at a crucial moment and how we respond now will shape the kind of city we are in 20 years," she said in the days before the vote. "I have the vision and experience to tackle these challenges. Most importantly, my collaborative leadership style will help me build coalitions and move talk to action."
The winner and a new City Council will be sworn in on April 16.
Crowded primary
The campaign had an unusual start.
In the midst of an ultimately unsuccessful bid for governor, Soglin in July said he wouldn't run again for mayor. But after placing a distant seventh in the Democratic primary, and following historic flooding in August that demanded quick action by the city, he said he was re-energized and jumped into the mayoral race in October.
Soglin narrowly won a competitive, six-way Feb. 19 primary with 28.6 percent of the vote, followed by Rhodes-Conway with 27.7 percent, Ald. Mo Cheeks with 23.3 percent, and Raj Shukla with 18.4 percent. The primary offered a sign of vulnerability for the mayor, with 71 percent of votes cast for someone else.
Both candidates prioritized racial equity, housing that's affordable to low-income people, transportation, climate change and flood prevention.
Soglin and Rhodes-Conway campaigned vigorously. In a span of two weeks, in a race marked by differences over style, past performance and new ideas, the candidates participated in at least 11 candidate debates or forums — including two in one day — in the run-up to the general election.
Flush campaign coffers
Despite an incumbent's advantages, the mayor never led in fundraising, even in the primary, although both he and Rhodes-Conway easily attracted more contributions than in the mayoral general election four years ago.
Before the primary, from July 1, 2018, through Feb. 4, Cheeks has raised $128,727, Shukla $128,217, Soglin $112,029, Rhodes-Conway $83,331, and Pettaway $1,061.
For the general election, in the most recent reports, which cover financial activities from Feb. 5 through March 18, Rhodes-Conway raised $125,754 and Soglin $77,265, the total again far greater than four years ago, when Soglin had raised $46,230 and former alderman and challenger Scott Resnick $43,109.
So far, from July 1 through March 18, Rhodes-Conway has raised $210,085 compared to Soglin's $189,294.