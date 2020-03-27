Madison mayor waives several fees, pushes back deadlines, and more under updated emergency order

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway updated an emergency order Thursday to include several new policies the city will follow throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rhodes-Conway said the policies, effective immediately, will stay in place until 60 days after public health officials and Gov. Tony Evers put an end to their emergency actions already in place to slow down the spread of the new coronavirus.
The updated policies include:
- The city traffic engineer can temporarily suspend enforcement of a "parking, stopping and standing" ordinance to allow local restaurants to provide take-out food through curbside pick-up.
- The city will temporarily suspend collection of late fees and penalties, to the extent not preempted by state law, for all licenses and permits issued by the city clerk's office.
- The city will temporarily extend the expiration date, to the extent not preempted by state law, of all licenses issued under an ordinance saying license expire on June 30 every year. The new expiration date under this ordinance is Aug. 31 this year.
Read the full order:
