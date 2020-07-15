Madison mayor urges state, federal aid to assist communities during pandemic

Rhodes-Conway advocated for Congress to pass the $3 trillion HEROES Act, which the U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed in May. The expansive act includes, among other Democratic priorities, $100 billion for rental assistance and $75 billion for mortgage relief.

Congress has limited time to act with its month-long August recess approaching.

Rhodes-Conway also said the federal government needs to expand unemployment benefits, expand aid for childcare, support small businesses and their employees, and provide aid to local governments.

“We need the federal government to step in and provide direct financial support to local governments,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Without it, our community will continue to suffer and to suffer even more as we have to cut back basic local services.”

