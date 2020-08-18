Madison mayor seeks answers from USPS on mail slowdown in Wisconsin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway wrote a letter to the U.S. postmaster general Tuesday criticizing the recent slowdown of the U.S. Postal Service and its potential impact on the November election.

Last week, USPS sent letters to states, including Wisconsin, warning that it could not guarantee absentee ballots cast by mail would be received in time to be counted in the presidential election.

Although Postmaster General Louis DeJoy reversed course Tuesday and announced he would halt controversial cost-cutting initiatives until after the election, Rhodes-Conway said some changes, such as removing sorting machines, have already been put into effect in Wisconsin.

Rhodes-Conway urged DeJoy to publicly reaffirm his commitment to timely postal service, and asked him to clarify several questions about Wisconsin.

She asked what date voters need to have their absentee ballot in the mail to make sure its returned in time to be counted, whether sorting machines that were removed from Madison and Milwaukee will be returned, whether absentee ballots will be treated as first class mail and what other operational changes happened to USPS in Wisconsin.

Rhodes-Conway said if Wisconsinites can't rely on USPS to mail their ballots on time, they would be forced to "choose between exercising their constitutional right to vote and protecting their health during a pandemic."

