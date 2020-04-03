Madison mayor says absentee ballots extension helps, but election should still be postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said Thursday she appreciates the deadline extensions for absentee ballots but stressed that the April 7 election should not be held during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

“While these changes help, I’ll continue to urge the state health officials to postpone the in-person election to a date when the ‘safer at home’ order is no longer in effect,” Rhodes-Conway said in a Thursday statement.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge William Conley pushed the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot in Wisconsin from Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday. He also extended the deadline for clerks to receive absentee ballots to 4 p.m. April 13, and ruled that absentee ballots without witness signatures will be counted if accompanied by a written explanation for why a witness was not available.

“This will allow us to count hundreds if not thousands of ballots that were held up in the mail, and helps people who are staying home alone to be able to vote safely,” Rhodes-Conway said of Conley’s extension.

Despite calls to postpone the election or hold it via mail-in ballot only, as of Thursday the in-person election was still set to take place on Tuesday.