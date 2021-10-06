Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will testify in Wisconsin election review

“It's not clear to me if it is physically possible to comply with the deadlines that they're asking for,” Rhodes-Conway said when asked if she would turn over the documents.

Of particular interest to Gableman, the subpoenas suggest, is how mayors, election clerks and other officials interacted with the Center for Tech and Civic Life — a nonprofit backed by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan — which provided millions in grants to help facilitate elections in the state. The funding was split up among 216 Wisconsin, but the lion’s share went to the five cities that have received subpoenas — and are also Democratic strongholds in the state.

Rhodes-Conway noted that, pointing out that Brookfield was among the communities to receive funds from CTCL and its election clerk has not been subpoenaed.

Speaking from in front of the Madison Municipal Building, the mayor said she was “proud that we secured the resources we needed to pay our poll workers a pandemic bonus and to make sure that our elections are fair, safe and fully functional.”

Rhodes-Conway said the funds from CTCL were necessary after the Legislature failed to provide communities needed aid to facilitate elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.