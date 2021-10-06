Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will testify in Wisconsin election review

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Wednesday told reporters she will testify in Brookfield on Oct. 22 after being subpoenaed by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman as part of the Republican-backed partisan review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election.
Rhodes-Conway received the subpoena to compel testimony and documents at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to a copy of the document, despite Gableman claiming Tuesday night that he had already served Rhodes-Conway and four other Wisconsin mayors.
The mayor called the subpoena a “mockery,” and said Gableman’s review — which is being funded with $680,000 in taxpayer dollars — should be held publicly so the people of Wisconsin and press can watch it unfold.
Wednesday’s subpoena to Rhodes-Conway and forthcoming subpoenas for other mayors in Wisconsin’s largest cities come just days after subpoenas were served to election clerks in Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Racine and Kenosha.
Gableman was tapped by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to lead the taxpayer-funded review of the election in June, and in subsequent months observed the election review in Arizona and attended an event hosted by MyPillow CEO and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell to help inform his investigation.
Additionally, Gableman, who served on the state’s high court from 2008 to 2018, admitted Tuesday that he does not have a “comprehensive understanding or even any understanding of how elections work,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
The former justice’s actions, as well as a series of early mishaps in the review — including typos in official documents and failures to serve subpoenas expeditiously — have led one expert on election administration, UW-Madison professor Barry Burden, to call Gableman’s efforts a “three-ring circus.”
“I'm not sure about anything on this investigation,” Rhodes-Conway said, adding that she is “always happy to go anywhere and talk with anyone about what a good job we did here in Madison on the 2020 election.”
In addition to the mayor’s testimony, the subpoena also asks for scores of documents from the mayor’s office.
“It's not clear to me if it is physically possible to comply with the deadlines that they're asking for,” Rhodes-Conway said when asked if she would turn over the documents.
Of particular interest to Gableman, the subpoenas suggest, is how mayors, election clerks and other officials interacted with the Center for Tech and Civic Life — a nonprofit backed by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan — which provided millions in grants to help facilitate elections in the state. The funding was split up among 216 Wisconsin, but the lion’s share went to the five cities that have received subpoenas — and are also Democratic strongholds in the state.
Rhodes-Conway noted that, pointing out that Brookfield was among the communities to receive funds from CTCL and its election clerk has not been subpoenaed.
Speaking from in front of the Madison Municipal Building, the mayor said she was “proud that we secured the resources we needed to pay our poll workers a pandemic bonus and to make sure that our elections are fair, safe and fully functional.”
Rhodes-Conway said the funds from CTCL were necessary after the Legislature failed to provide communities needed aid to facilitate elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vos, whose signature has appeared on the subpoenas, said in a statement on Friday that ensuring “the 2020 election was conducted fairly and legally is critically important to maintaining faith in our election system. Justice Gableman is dedicated to finding the truth and has determined subpoenas are necessary to move forward in his investigation.”
Rhodes-Conway said the subpoena was the first contact she had with Gableman.
