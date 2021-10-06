Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will testify in Gableman probe; calls subpoenas 'unprecedentedly broad'

What is being sought

Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's subpoena of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway demands the mayor produce the following documents by Oct. 22:

1. All documents pertaining to election administration related to interactions, communication with, or comments regarding the Office of the Clerk of the City of Madison.

2. All documents and communications between the Office of the Mayor of the City of Madison with the Center

for Tech and Civic Life ("CTCL"). This indudes, but is not limited to, documents and communications with Tiana Epps-Johnson and Whitney May.

3. All documents and communications between the Office of the Mayor of the City of Madison and the Wisconsin Elections Commission ("WEC") and its officials or employees regarding or in any way related to the election.

4. All documents and communications between the Office of the Mayor of the City of Madison and officials or employees of the Cities of Green Bay, Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee and/or any other employee, representative agent or other person affiliated with these cities, regarding or in any way related to the election.

5. All documents and communications between the Office of the Mayor of the City of Madison and ernp1oyees of any group, organization, person or entity, including but not limited to CTCL, and/or any other employee, representative agent or other person affiliated with them regarding or in any way related to the election.

6. All documents or communications between the Office of the Mayor of the City of Madison and CTCL and/or its employees Tiana Epps-Johnson and Whitney May, The National Vote At Home Institute and/or its employee Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein, The Elections Group and/or its employee Ryan Chew, Ideas42, Power to the Polls and/or Fair Elections Center, Mikva Challenge, US Digital Response, Center for Civic Design, Center for Election and Innovation Research ("CEIR"), Center for Secure and Modern Elections ("CSME") and/or its employee Eric Ming, The Brennan Center for Justice, HVS Productions, Facebook-

Modern Selections and/or any other employee, representative agent or other person affiliated with the above named entities, regarding or in any way related to the election.