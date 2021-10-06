 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will testify in Gableman probe; calls subpoenas 'unprecedentedly broad'
0 Comments
alert featured

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will testify in Gableman probe; calls subpoenas 'unprecedentedly broad'

  • 0
Rhodes-Conway 3.jpg

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway speaks at a press conference regarding a subpoena from a Republican-ordered investigation into 2020 election led by former state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman. Rhodes-Conway said "it's not clear to me if it's physically possible" to meet deadlines for the subpoena's wide-ranging records request.

 LUCAS ROBINSON WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she would testify in a Republican-led investigation into the 2020 presidential election but said she wants it held in public and said the sweeping subpoenas sent to her and four other Wisconsin mayors by retired state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman would be nearly impossible to comply with. 

The subpoena, delivered to Rhodes-Conway on Wednesday, demands she testify in the investigation on Oct. 22 at an office building in Brookfield. Investigators also want the mayor's office to hand over all documents related to the election, including communication between her office, the city clerk, five other Wisconsin cities and a slew of election groups.

"It's not clear to me if it's physically possible to comply with the deadlines they're asking for," Rhodes-Conway said at a press conference outside the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.

"We're talking about reams and reams of documents that are involved with running a regular election," the mayor said. "This is an unprecedentedly broad request, and I really don't know what they're looking for here."

While she said she'd "be happy" to discuss Madison's handling of the election, Rhodes-Conway wants it to take place in public, preferably at the Capitol. 

"There is no wrongdoing to investigate which justifies subpoenas and interrogations," Rhodes-Conway said.

Gableman issued his first round of subpoenas last week to the Wisconsin Elections Commission and officials in the cities of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine and Kenosha. The subpoenas to the mayors of those cities followed on Wednesday. 

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, a Democrat, called the subpoena a “broadly worded request” that was under review by the city attorney's office.

Mayors in Wisconsin don't play any role in administering elections, so it's unclear what Gableman is hoping to learn from the latest round of subpoenas. In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Tuesday, Gableman said, "Most people, myself included, do not have a comprehensive understanding, or even any understanding, of how elections work." 

Gableman also said that he does not know if he can complete his investigation by the end of October, as Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he expected it to be done. Gableman, who was hired by Vos and is being paid $11,000 a month in public funds, did not say how long he thought his work would take.

President Joe Biden won all five of those cities on his way to defeating Donald Trump in Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes, an outcome that survived recounts and court challenges in both state and federal courts.

Democrats have decried the Gableman investigation as a farce and an attempt to undermine public confidence in elections. There is no evidence of widespread fraud in Wisconsin. Only four people out of about 3 million who cast ballots in the election have been charged with fraud.

Gableman, who last year claimed without evidence that the election was stolen, is issuing his subpoenas as part of a $676,000 taxpayer-funded probe of the election.

Gableman on Friday issued subpoenas to elections officials in the same cities where he subpoenaed the mayors. The subpoenas to the cities' clerks and the state elections commission call for them to turn over "all documents contained in your files and/or in your custody, possession, or control pertaining to the Election."

That comprises hundreds of thousands — if not millions — of pages of records for the state and its five largest cities.

Gableman told the Journal Sentinel if the officials want to narrow down his request "I’m certainly open to doing what is efficient.”

Gableman has told at least eight officials to provide him records and give him testimony on Oct. 15 at the office in Brookfield. He indicated in a recent YouTube video that he would conduct his work in secret.

What, precisely, Gableman is allowed to do is unclear because reviews like his are so rare in Wisconsin. The subpoenas he issued are the first to come from the Wisconsin Legislature in about 50 years.

Download PDF Read the subpoena of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

Gableman has not disclosed who is working for him, and public records that have been released so far have not shed light on who is on his payroll. An email sent to clerks asking for records as part of Gableman's investigation came from a fictitious gmail account under the name "John Delta" and included a letter created by a former Trump administration official.

Gableman said he planned to look into advice the bipartisan state Elections Commission gave to clerks and donations the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life gave to Wisconsin communities to help run the 2020 election. He called voting machines "an important area of inquiry" but did not say whether he would try to seize them from election officials, as some Republicans have demanded.

Gableman would not tell the Journal Sentinel in an interview what his plans were with voting machines.

"Voting machines is certainly a topic of interest expressed by a lot of people and I've already said that yes, I at some point I will be reviewing the issue of voting on all issues," he said.

After meeting in closed session, the Green Bay council voted to get free legal assistance from Law Forward, States United Democracy Center and Stafford Rosenbaum.

Law Forward, of Madison, and States United, of Washington, D.C., are nonprofit legal outfits that have been critical of Gableman's review. Stafford Rosenbaum is a Madison-based law firm.

State Journal reporters Lucas Robinson and Mitchell Schmidt and Associated Press reporter Scott Bauer contributed to this report.

+1 
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman headshot

Gableman
0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics