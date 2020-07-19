Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway requests report into last summer's transformer explosion

In her letter, Rhodes-Conway cites a lack of full answers into the cause of the explosion.

“Nor do we have information about the steps you’ve put in place to correct any issues you identified, or about the vulnerability of your electric infrastructure in Madison,” she wrote to Rowe.

The letter indicates Rowe’s willingness to meet with Rhodes-Conway privately to discuss internal reviews and an assessment of other transformers in Madison, which did not satisfy the mayor, saying a private meeting will not effectively inform the public.

“As I believe this information should be shared publicly, I request that you please publicly release the investigative report conducted regarding the Blount Street substation fire, as well as any follow-up assessments of the electric system safety and reliability overall, and steps you’ve taken to prevent any future occurrence of such an event,” Rhodes-Conway wrote. “This was a dangerous and costly event for many in the city, and the public deserves to understand what happened and what the risk of a future event may be.”

In a statement Saturday, American Transmission Company spokeswoman Anne Spaltholz said the company has offered to speak with the Mayor’s office, and that offer remains open.

“ATC replaced the transformer at Blount Substation last fall, and it is operating safely and reliably — helping to keep the lights on for the greater Madison area,” Spaltholz said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.