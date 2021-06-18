Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway offers proposal for $47.2 million in federal aid

“The COVID pandemic disrupted everything, and put strain on people and businesses throughout the city in countless ways, and this federal support allows the city to alleviate some of that strain and help Madisonians recover from the pandemic,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “With this funding, we can help secure a variety of types of shelter and housing for those who need it, help residents meet their basic needs, bring summer jobs back for our youth, and help businesses and business districts recover.”