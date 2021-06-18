Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway offers proposal for $47.2 million in federal aid

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced a proposal Friday to spend $47.2 million in federal pandemic aid to support community services like affordable housing, and to help the city recover from the COVID-19 economic crisis.
Of Madison’s total federal aid allocation under the American Rescue Plan Act, the mayor proposes $22.8 million be spent on community investments. The remaining $24.4 million will be used this year and in 2022 to maintain government services after unprecedented revenue losses.
“I’m confident that Madison is well positioned to recover from COVID-19 and its economic impacts,” Rhodes-Conway said.
The five priorities the mayor outlined include violence prevention and youth employment, homelessness, affordable housing, neighborhood and small business revitalization, and emerging needs.
Over the next two years, $22.8 million could be directed into these areas:
- Violence prevention and youth engagement: $2.58 million for Public Health Madison & Dane County violence prevention initiatives, youth employment and crisis response team evaluation
- Homelessness support: $8.65 million for the Salvation Army of Dane County's Darbo-Worthington site, unsheltered homeless support, permanent men’s shelter, Occupy Madison solar project
- Affordable housing: $6.65 million to convert hotels to housing, youth-centered housing, tenant damage fund, homeownership support, emergency rental assistance, energy efficiency program for existing affordable housing
- Emerging needs: $1 million for services to residents who are undocumented, senior services, PFAS education and outreach, and connection to basic needs
- Economic development: $3.9 million for expanding the Small Business Equity & Recovery program, retail building improvement grants, supporting neighborhood business districts, aid to the Public Market Foundation while their future site is being used as a temporary men’s homeless shelter
The city’s Finance Committee is scheduled to review the proposal Monday at 4:30 p.m. Pending City Council approval, Rhodes-Conway said the city would move through a competitive process for these services.
“The COVID pandemic disrupted everything, and put strain on people and businesses throughout the city in countless ways, and this federal support allows the city to alleviate some of that strain and help Madisonians recover from the pandemic,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “With this funding, we can help secure a variety of types of shelter and housing for those who need it, help residents meet their basic needs, bring summer jobs back for our youth, and help businesses and business districts recover.”
Madison’s budget was hit hard by the pandemic, and it’s likely these financial challenges will persist.
Compared to pre-pandemic growth, the city lost over $44 million — a 9% reduction in revenue — in 2020 alone. This included a 70% decline in room tax revenue and a significant loss to Monona Terrace, which canceled over 170 events and used all of its $1.9 million reserve in 2020.
To balance the budget in 2021, the city used $8 million from its rainy day fund — an “unprecedented amount,” the mayor said.
“We expect to face continued shortfalls in 2021 due to the economic effects of the pandemic,” Rhodes-Conway said, estimating another $20 million in losses in addition to an existing $18 million budget deficit and rising costs associated with the annexation of the town of Madison.
“This is a big budget challenge for us,” she said.
Madison expects to receive the federal aid in two equal payments this year and in the spring of 2022. The first payment would cover $16.7 million to community investments, and the remaining $6.9 million to address budget deficits.
