Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway named the city’s real estate services manager Matt Wachter as the new director of the Planning, Community & Economic Development department Wednesday.
Prior to his position in the city’s Office of Real Estate Services, Wachter served as the city’s Housing Initiative Specialist. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said this experience will serve the city well.
“Matt’s focus on, and creativity around, affordable housing solutions is important for the city right now,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “Increasing the supply of affordable housing is a top priority for my administration, and this position needs to be focused on that.”
Wachter is replacing Natalie Erdman, who was appointed director in July 2015 and retired after nearly four years in the role. Nan Fey, former chair of the Plan Commission, has been serving as interim director since May.
“I am incredibly grateful for the service of Natalie Erdman and Nan Fey, and I know they have left the department in great shape,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I am confident that Matt will build on this, while keeping the department focused on my priorities.”
The director position includes advancing the city’s efforts in affordable housing, land use planning and economic development and leading the department’s management team.
In his current role, Wachter oversees the acquisition, sale and leasing of city real estate as well as the negotiation of Tax Increment Finance (TIF) investment and other real estate agreements with private developers and businesses. Wachter crafted the city’s housing policy through the Biennial Housing report and led efforts to develop affordable housing, including permanent supportive housing, as housing specialist.
Wachter starts the job Dec. 16.