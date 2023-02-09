Satya Rhodes-Conway’s first term as mayor wasn’t the one she’d imagined when she took the oath of office four years ago to whoops, cheers and a standing ovation as she became Madison’s first openly gay, and second female, mayor.

In her campaign then, Rhodes-Conway voiced core priorities of low-cost housing, transit, climate change and racial equity, which remain pillars of her current reelection bid, along with public safety, equitable economic development, gun violence and investments in youth.

But less than a year after she took office, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, followed by the sometimes-destructive protests that left storefront windows on State Street shattered and parts of Downtown boarded up after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020 and the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha three months later.

In those stressful, uncertain times, Rhodes-Conway drew strength from the traumas of her own life and the support of mayors in other cities, even as she sometimes wondered, in the middle of it, if she wanted to seek a second term.

“It doesn’t matter if you didn’t sign up to lead through a global pandemic and it doesn’t matter that this isn’t fun and it doesn’t matter you had to put aside the things you wanted to be working on and it doesn’t matter you’re not going to get to see your family for how many months because none of us can travel,” she said.

“What matters is I signed up to lead and there was a lot of work to do,” she said. “I do think it’s a real test of leadership and I hope that I emerged on the other side a better leader.”

“She’s an incredibly thoughtful and empathetic individual when it comes to city policy,” said Scott Resnick, an entrepreneur and former City Council member. “She’s a city policy wonk who will tell you the truth. She takes time to look at an issue. She’s had one of the most successful first terms of any mayor in the history of the city.”

But some say that Rhodes-Conway, who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from universities on both coasts and worked for a think tank, can be too academic and professorial. They say she sometimes cedes leadership on issues, such as whether Madison police should use body-worn cameras or the fate of the Madison Public Market on the East Side, leaving decisions to the City Council.

On being too academic, the mayor said it’s a balance of data, evidence and experience from other cities, and tailoring solutions to Madison.

As for leadership style, “Sometimes leadership is letting other people have a say,” she said. “Sometimes leadership is knowing what your lane is. I certainly have opinions about everything, but I think it’s important to respect other elected officials. I also think it’s important to pick your battles. I think it’s important to understand what the long game is.”

“On balance, I’m proud of my record,” she said in an interview at the modest East Side home she shares with her partner, Amy Klusmeier, and their three cats. “And I’ve got a lot more to do.”

Academics and heartache

Rhodes-Conway was born in Española, New Mexico. Her father manages art collections and estates, and mother is an artist and community activist.

The family moved to Ithaca, New York, a college town, when Rhodes-Conway was a child, and she lived there until she left to attend Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts. Her parents divorced when she was 5, and her mother came out as lesbian. She has four living siblings, two on her dad’s side and two on her mom’s.

While still in middle school she became attracted to politics, but also to science, especially biology and ecology. She took singing and piano lessons and did amateur theater. She studied photography in high school and college.

She came out as gay even though, while still a teenager, a member of her family was shot and that person’s partner murdered by a man for being lesbians while they hiked the Appalachian Trail.

At Smith College, she chose biology over music and as a leader of the Lesbian-Bisexual Alliance worked with Black and Latino organizations and student government to confront homophobia and racism on campus. She co-founded the botany club, called “The Bad Seeds.” Her mother’s partner encouraged her to play rugby, and she played for the college.

At graduation, among other honors, she received an award for demonstrating the best balance between academics and campus involvement. But soon after, her grandfather and younger brother were killed in a car crash. Under the circumstances, she didn’t want to leave home and worked for a construction company for two years.

Eventually, she was accepted to graduate programs at several prestigious universities and chose the University of California, Irvine, where an adviser focused in the reforestation of tropical rain forests. She joined the rugby team there, too.

Finding Madison

After she graduated, the university retained her as a lecturer. But she began looking for something else, hoping to work for a nonprofit environmental organization. In 2002, an internship came open in Madison, and she accepted, despite never having seen the city.

It took only a month before she knew she would never leave.

Rhodes-Conway was hired at the UW-Madison think tank Center on Wisconsin Strategy (COWS) in 2005. In 2007, she won a seat on the City Council and served three terms representing the 12th District. She didn’t seek reelection in 2013 in order to focus on her day job as managing director of the Mayors Innovation project, launched by COWS to gather mayors from more than 50 cities for peer learning and best practices.

But she also served as chair of the city’s 13-member Oscar Mayer Strategic Assessment Committee that laid groundwork for a new vision for the area, and she was a member of the Madison Food Policy Council.

Then, in 2019, she unseated former Mayor Paul Soglin, by far the city’s longest-serving mayor.

“There was definitely a moment of like, wow, okay, this is a big job,” she said of taking office, adding that anxiety was tempered by her familiarity with City Hall, managers and mayor’s office staff. “I had some pretty clear goals and felt like I had a mandate to work on things I talked about in the campaign.

“It feels like an awfully long time ago now,” she said.

Twin crises

After her victory, she took office prepared to act.

“The first big thing was just really committing to bus rapid transit,” she said of the high-frequency, high-capacity, limited-stop service that will run 60-foot-long buses on city streets and dedicated lanes with special stations. The city, she noted, broke ground on the BRT system this year.

“The second year,” she said, “was supposed to be about housing.”

But then, COVID-19.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, we didn’t know how the thing was transmitted. We didn’t know what steps people should take to keep themselves safe. (But) I would say Public Health was prepared. They knew what to do. They knew what to look for. I really relied on Public Health.”

The onset of the pandemic was “absolutely surreal,” she said. “Not only am I living through a global pandemic, I’m in charge of a city. This is the kind of thing you read about in a book. But honestly, on a day-to-day basis, we were just trying to deal with what was in front of us and do the best job we could to keep people safe.”

The challenges included communication; enacting emergency powers; securing personal protective equipment; rethinking how employees and boards, committees and commissions would work; plummeting revenues; keeping the City Council engaged; and more.

The community, she said, posted some of the highest vaccination rates in the country, and relations with the Dane County Executive’s Office, strained in previous administrations, were productive. “(But) I’m sure there are many things we could have done better or sooner,” she said.

Then, the murder of George Floyd and shooting of Jacob Blake, tragedies in other places that sparked major protests in Madison.

“I think the role of a mayor is to try and be empathetic to understand the pain that the community is going through, which you know, frankly, is not a hard thing when you’re feeling the same pain yourself,” she said.

As protests continued and boarded windows defined State Street, “we were getting tremendous pressure from all sides with lots of conflicting advice,” she said. “I think there’s many things we could have done better. You know, you couldn’t make anybody happy. There’s no winning in that situation.”

But she added, “Look at us now. We’ve got a civilian oversight board. We’ve got a police monitor.”

Leaning on experience

In such challenging moments, when so much seemed to be ripping apart, she drew upon her own past traumas, realizing, “You know you can get through it. It’s not good. It’s not comfortable and it’s not easy. But it’s possible. I had tools to know what I needed to take care of myself, to know what I needed to do to keep a clear mind and to know to do my best to make the best decisions I could for the community.”

Equally important, she said, was communication with peers in other places. “I don’t think I would have made it through that time period without being able to talk to other mayors,” she said.

Eventually, the pandemic waned and Downtown reopened. The federal government delivered significant financial resources.

BRT moved forward. The council approved a sweeping Metro Transit redesign. With substantial federal support, the city has taken big steps to address homelessness.

The city doubled its Affordable Housing Fund. The city is making changes to encourage more housing density, especially in transit corridors. The Green Power Program was expanded, and the city created a Division of Equity and Social Justice in the Department of Civil Rights.

Not all of the mayor’s moves have been popular, as she clashed with businesses over her insistence on keeping buses on upper State Street, residents complained about coming longer walks to bus stops, some bristled at zoning changes to boost density, and she tangled with the City Council on various issues.

“We learned a lot,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We got a lot done. And I do think that we, ultimately, did a lot to keep the community safe.”