With Madison on the cusp of sweeping changes to its bus system, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and challenger Gloria Reyes are tangling over whether what's coming will be both financially sound in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and also equitable.

The candidates are also voicing a mix of relative agreement and differences more broadly on transportation challenges and opportunities, including the condition of city streets, improvements for pedestrians and cyclists, and the prospect of passenger rail.

The city already has begun construction on the $199.3 million first phase of a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, a high-frequency, high-capacity, limited-stop service, with 60-foot, all-electric buses running on city streets and dedicated lanes with special stations. The initial route, roughly between East Towne and West Towne malls, is scheduled to begin operations in the fall of 2024.

Meanwhile, the city is moving to implement a Metro Transit redesign on June 11 that promises to deliver more frequent and consistent service while using fewer routes and transfers, along with better links to outlying areas and elimination of buses from lower State Street. For some riders, the changes will mean longer walks to the bus stop and less service. But the City Council also approved a series of amendments intended to reduce those hardships.

Reyes said she supports BRT and a redesign but wants to slow down. She said that the coming changes do not fully account for impacts of the pandemic on work patterns and ridership, that the mayor is underestimating the city's capital and operation costs of BRT, and that the redesign is not equitable.

"All of this together shows poor planning, poor management and a desire to too rapidly implement a system without properly addressing necessary concerns," Reyes said.

Rhodes-Conway says BRT, the backbone of the redesign, and the broader changes will transform the bus system with federal funds covering most of the capital costs of BRT. It will produce accessible, rapid, affordable transit -- key to unlocking economic development, getting people to jobs and destinations faster, and reaching climate change goals, she said.

The mayor said Reyes is confusing BRT and the redesign, doesn't understand the history or financing of BRT and is doing a disservice to the community.

“It has been clear for months that my opponent has little to no understanding of the history, complexities, budget considerations, or differences between Bus Rapid Transit and the Metro redesign," the mayor said. "It does our entire community a disservice to spread disinformation about this project, particularly when the real information about BRT is so easily accessible to everyone on the city website.”

Clash over Metro

Metro Transit's ridership suffered during the pandemic but is rebounding.

Ridership had already been declining, with a total 15.5 million riders in 2014 gradually dropping to 13 million in 2019, the last full year before the pandemic. In 2020, ridership plummeted to 4.7 million and ticked up to 5.5 million the next year. A preliminary count shows ridership increasing to 8.3 million in 2022, with forecasts of 10.3 million this year and 13.2 million in 2026, which would top the total in the year before the pandemic.

In that ridership landscape, the city is moving forward with BRT and the broader Metro Transit redesign.

The city has budgeted $199.3 million in capital costs for the initial east-west phase of BRT, with $140 million in federal funds, $740,000 in state money and $58.5 million from local sources. The city estimates a north-south route will cost $70 million, including $56.7 million in federal money and $13.3 million in city borrowing.

During the pandemic, people weren't going to offices and bus capacity was severely limited for public health reasons, Rhodes-Conway said. Now, some things have changed, but people still need the bus to get to work, shop, keep appointments and meet other needs, she said.

The city has done extensive study and outreach, secured federal funding for BRT, made adjustments where needed and should move forward, the mayor said. "I'm confident, when we begin the new system, it will continue to grow ridership," she said.

Reyes is "not confident" that will happen and voiced multiple concerns about BRT and the redesign.

She said ridership is down and will continue to impact revenues, and it won't help that some riders who need the bus most may be farther from stops. While the city has received a federal grant, she said, it is also committed to spending large sums to implement the system and then operate it. It could put a strain on city services or require more revenue through increased fares or vehicle registration fees, she said.

Further, the BRT stops don't immediately provide service to some communities that need access, and the city hasn't provided costs on the north-south BRT corridor. The city also used the same consultant to help forge the redesign and do the equity analysis, she said.

"I am not against a BRT system in Madison," Reyes said. "I am against the implementation and lack of transparency of the current administration in the development of the system as it has been handled to date."

Reyes said she wouldn't start from scratch but would review the entire BRT plan to assess the changing environment, such as the change in work patterns and Gov. Tony Evers' recent proposal to sell three Downtown office buildings to reduce the state's footprint in Madison by more than a quarter. She would do an internal equity analysis of the redesign to see whether further changes are needed.

Rhodes-Conway rejected Reyes' claims.

"Ridership is recovering as we learn to live with COVID-19, and we expect that trend to continue," the mayor said. "With quicker, more efficient service that gets people to where they need to be on time, ridership will increase."

At least 70% -- $140 million -- of the capital costs of the east-west BRT line are covered by federal and state funds, and nearly 30% of the local share comes from land dedication, which will be recouped after construction, she said. "The operating costs are integrated into the Metro budget, and, because we have consolidated overlapping service into the BRT service, do not represent an increase,” she said.

The existing Metro system "was and is inequitable," with BRT and the redesign helping to reduce those inequities, she said. "For instance, we are increasing access to job centers for low-income residents by 93%, for our Black community by 94%, and for our Latinx community by 120%. And we expanded the paratransit system to ensure that people with mobility issues continue to have transportation options."

“I do not take allegations of ‘brushing off community concerns’ lightly," the mayor said. "The transit network redesign was based on community input from the very beginning. Metro asked what kind of system our community wanted, designed a system based on that feedback, asked for more feedback on that design, and incorporated that feedback into the final product."

The proposed north-south BRT line is included in the 2023 capital budget and has been a part of the conversation since the beginning of this project, she said. "It will be critical for us to have federal support for the north-south line capital costs as well, and we do not plan to begin construction until we have secured federal investment for the expansion," she said.

Metro has never relied on fares as a primary source of funding and has always been subsidized because it is a public good, the mayor said.

How it's done

The candidates also have both similar and differing views on other big pieces of the city's transportation system.

Rhodes-Conway touts the city's Vision Zero initiative to eliminate serious and fatal traffic crashes through education, engineering and enforcement, and its Complete Green Streets policy in which the city commits to designing and operating the entire right of way to prioritize safety and connectivity for people traveling, whether walking, driving, biking or taking transit, and ensuring green infrastructure.

The city has invested more than $400 million in transportation infrastructure over three years, maintained its Platinum Bike City status and earned a Gold Walking City rating, she said, adding, "We have done a lot."

The key, Reyes said, is how it's done.

"I support traffic safety initiatives and effective policies that keep people safe," she said. "The best approach towards reducing traffic fatalities is through data collection, local partnerships, community education and re-engineering when necessary. The goal should be to make everyone feel safe, including the driver, cyclist or pedestrian, without unintended consequences. We need to do a detailed analysis of high-injury networks instead of heavy-handed reform for every part of the road system. The greatest challenge with both Vision Zero and the Green Streets initiative is effective implementation."

The challenger also supports expanding the city's system of bike paths, especially on the North and South sides. But she's concerned about the safety of one element of BRT, which will place BRT stations in the center of the street in some corridors. She said it could create dangers for riders crossing busy East Washington Avenue and Mineral Point Road to catch a bus.

The city's Transportation Department contends using the center of the street, compared with running BRT on the side, is considered to be faster and more reliable due to fewer conflicts with bikes, turning vehicles and parked delivery trucks.

Reyes also has concerns about the condition of the city's roads.

"They're horrible," she said. "I'm driving around, all these potholes everywhere. What's going on? We have to make sure we take care of streets and potholes. We need to change the quality improvement process."

City Engineering Division data offers a mixed picture. The city sets a target of having only 26% of its streets at or below what's called Rating 5, which means the road is in good structural condition but needs seal coating or overlay. Under Rhodes-Conway, the percentage of streets at or below Rating 5 improved each year and stood at 18.6% in 2022.

But the city is a bit behind on goals for arterial streets such as John Nolen Drive and Midvale Boulevard, city staff said.

"At the end of winter, we all become frustrated with potholes," Rhodes-Conway said, noting the region's freeze-thaw cycle and mounting impacts of climate change. "It's going to continue to be challenging."

Passenger rail

Rhodes-Conway and Reyes have similar views on the benefits of bringing passenger rail to Madison, but Reyes contends the mayor has not taken enough of a leadership role.

The city is working with the U.S. Department of Transportation, Amtrak and others to capitalize on greatly increased federal funds to expand intercity passenger rail and to bring Amtrak service to Madison. Two recently released rail plans identify the need for passenger rail service in Madison — Amtrak’s Connects US of June 2021 and the U.S. DOT’s Midwest Regional Rail Plan of October 2021.

The mayor said it would be a "tremendous boon" to the city's economy to have passenger rail connections to Chicago, Milwaukee and the Twin Cities, and that she's in conversations with the Federal Railroad Administration to make it happen, especially with substantial federal infrastructure money available.

"I am hopeful we will be able to get this done," she said.

Reyes also said passenger rail is important and can enhance Madison's allure as a destination city. But she said Rhodes-Conway isn't doing enough.

"This needs leadership," she said. "We're sitting back and letting other people make decisions. We need to take control of this at the local level and advocate."

Neither candidate has a favored location for a station, as Downtown, near the Dane County Regional Airport and around the former Oscar Mayer site on the East Side have been discussed as possibilities over the years.

The city must study possible impacts, Reyes said, while Rhodes-Conway said any site must work for Amtrak in terms of the geometry of track and easily getting into and out of the city.