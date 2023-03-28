Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway more than tripled challenger Gloria Reyes’ fundraising and also outspent her opponent between Feb. 7 and March 20, according to the last campaign finance reports before April 4 general election.

But both campaigns fell short of the fundraising and spending sums for the same six-week reporting period in the mayoral campaign between Rhodes-Conway and former Mayor Paul Soglin four years ago.

Rhodes-Conway, elected to a four-year term in 2019, started the reporting period with $8,382, raised $75,525, spent $54,605 and ended with $29,302 in the bank. She also had $16,905 in incurred obligations and $1,870 in loans. All told, the mayor has raised $114,688 and spent $102,315 from Jan. 1 through March 20.

“Mayor Rhodes-Conway greatly extended her fundraising lead during this period, outraising her opponent over three to one,” campaign manager Alec Piefer said. “This is in no doubt due to her decisive victory in the primary.” The mayor won 60% of the vote and Reyes 28% in a three-way primary on Feb. 21.

Reyes, a consultant and former nonprofit executive, deputy mayor, Madison School Board president and city police officer, started the reporting period with $28,803, raised $28,893, spent $36,073 and ended with $16,623 in the bank. Altogether, Reyes has raised $60,162 and spent $43,540 from Jan. 1 through March 20.

“The primary taught us that we needed to expand our circle and talk to the residents of Madison,” Reyes campaign manager Chandra Chouhan said. “Madison has responded to us by rewarding us with the Wisconsin State Journal endorsement and contributions to further expand our vision. This has helped us to create radio, TV, text, Facebook, and Youtube advertising. We are thankful to every Madisonian that has invested in the future of Madison with Gloria.”

A striking difference is the amount of money from committees. Rhodes-Conway got $21,569 during the six-week reporting period and $28,669 from Jan. 1 through March 20. Reyes received $325 during the same reporting period and $1,682 from Jan. 1 through March 20.

Four years ago, in total contributions, Rhodes-Conway received $125,754 during the reporting period, and $156,818 from Jan. 1 through March 18, 2019. Soglin got $77,265 for the reporting period, and $112,601 from Jan. 1 through March 18, 2019.

“We have heard from donors that they are more focused on the Supreme Court race and do not believe that the mayor’s opponent is a serious challenger,” Piefer said. “The Reyes campaign’s most recent filing exemplifies that.”

“With the question of a woman’s right to choose on the ballot, the Supreme Court race is taking center stage here in Madison, as it is throughout the state,” Chouhan said. “In addition to supporting Janet’s campaign, Gloria wants to see a justice who believes in choice on the Supreme Court. We are incredibly humbled to receive the majority of our support from here in Madison.”

Out-of-state money

Under state law, individuals, candidate committees and political action committees can each donate up to $5,399 in the mayoral race.

In the latest six-week reporting period, Reyes got 12 gifts of $500 or more, including four donations of $1,000 or more. She received five contributions from individuals with out-of-state addresses.

Rhodes-Conway, meanwhile, received 38 gifts of $500 or more, including 11 donations of $1,000 or more. The mayor received 61 contributions from individual donors with out-of-state addresses, but some were multiple smaller contributions from the same place.

“The mayor has family on both coasts and friends spread out across the country, many of those individuals are supporting her,” Piefer said. “She has a strong network and is doing what every candidate is told to do: ask everybody in your network to contribute to your campaign.”

Rhodes-Conway also got far more from committees. She received nine contributions of $1,000 or more, including two of $5,000, from among 15 contributions totaling $21,569 from committees during the six-week reporting period. Five out-of-state committees delivered $9,250 of the total.

“The organizations that the mayor has received contributions from are progressive institutions that uphold Madison’s values,” Piefer said. “Nobody should be concerned that she received support from labor unions or organizations that assist women candidates, LGBTQ+ candidates, or candidates with a STEM background.”

Reyes had two contributions from committees totaling $325 during the six-week reporting period.

The mayor’s campaign is being funded by out-of-state interests while our campaign is being funded by Madison and Dane County residents,” Chouhan said. “If you want Madison to be run by out-of-state interests, Satya Rhodes-Conway is your candidate. We in Madison want our city to be run by those who have invested and live in our city.

“The community should be concerned because people who don’t live in Madison and are not invested in Madison’s future are setting the city’s direction,” Chouhan said.

Reyes, who spent $36,073 during the reporting period, had two expenses over $5,000, including $5,488 to Wells Print and Digital of Madison for mailers and $8,000 to campaign manager Chandra Chouhan.

Rhodes-Conway, who spent $54,605 during the reporting period, had four expenditures over $5,000, including $9,000 to Run the World Digital of Madison for ads, and three expenditures totaling $39,325 to The Pivot Group of Alexandria, Virginia, for mailings. She also had an incurred obligation of $16,905 to the Pivot Group for mailing postage.

The next finance reports are due July 17.