After a first term that saw huge challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic and social justice protests, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway won a decisive victory Tuesday over challenger Gloria Reyes in a spirited race to lead the city for the next four years.

"It is an honor to have the opportunity to serve the city of Madison for a second term," Rhodes-Conway said. "My administration provided honest, competent and steady leadership through a trying time. I am pleased voters have decided to give me another four years. I want to congratulate all the alders, new and old, on their victories tonight — I look forward to working with this new council.

"I am excited to return to the office tomorrow morning and get back to work," she said.

Reyes conceded the race.

"Tonight we congratulate Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on her victory," Reyes said. "This has been a competitive election and I am thankful for the conversation and exchange of ideas. I would like to thank everyone in Madison that supported my campaign and I throughout this journey, I would also like to thank my children, family and campaign team."

Madison voters also chose a new City Council and overwhelmingly decided to hold elections for half of the council members every year rather than for all 20 every two years.

Rhodes-Conway, who took office by handily beating former Mayor Paul Soglin with 62% of the vote in 2019, faced an energetic Reyes, a consultant and former nonprofit executive, deputy mayor, Madison School Board president and city police officer after they emerged from a three-way primary in February.

With all precincts reporting, Rhodes-Conway won a solid victory with 55% of the vote to Reyes' 44.3%. Voters also gave more than 80% approval for the binding referendum on staggering council terms.

It's the first time in city history two women have squared off for the mayor's office in the general election. Sue Bauman became the city's first female mayor in 1997 and Rhodes-Conway the first gay woman to win in 2019. Reyes would have been the first Hispanic mayor.

Reyes, while touting her local roots, prioritized economic development, housing, equity and public safety while accusing the mayor of mismanaging the city's finances with budget deficits projected to reach $20 million to $30 million after 2024. She said the coming Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system and Metro Transit redesign may not be fiscally sound in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic or equitable.

Rhodes-Conway focused on accomplishments, including advances with long-sought BRT and the transit redesign, low-cost housing, equity, fighting climate change and traffic safety, and voiced a desire "to get the job done." But in the later stages of the campaign, as Reyes leveled attacks, the mayor hit back, contending Reyes doesn't understand the fundamentals of finance and transit and accusing the challenger of putting out misinformation.

"There is a lot of work to be done to meet the needs of our growing city and I am ready to tackle the challenges we face," the mayor said. "I am looking forward to using the new TIF district on the South Side to invest in homeownership and economic development; to building the state’s first purpose-built homeless shelters to better connect homeless people to housing; and to working with the school district to support our young people. I am also looking forward to expanding the Madison CARES program and supporting the county’s efforts to build a triage center for folks in crisis.

Reyes vowed to stay engaged.

"Although I will not be your next mayor, I will never stop being a Madisonian," she said. "That means I will be involved and continue the fight to create a positive impact on all of our communities. There are issues in Madison that we must be willing to work together to solve. I hope that some of the conversations we have had will help cultivate new ideas and positively impact the city of Madison. I will continue to serve the community that gave me so much."

The mayor more than tripled Gloria Reyes' fundraising and also outspent her opponent between Feb. 7 and March 20, according to the last campaign finance reports before Tuesday. But both campaigns fell short of the fundraising and spending sums for the same six-week reporting period in the mayoral campaign between Rhodes-Conway and Soglin four years ago.

The mayor started the reporting period with $8,382, raised $75,525, spent $54,605 and ended with $29,302 in the bank. She also had $16,905 in incurred obligations and $1,870 in loans. All told, the mayor has raised $114,688 and spent $102,315 from Jan. 1 through March 20.

Reyes started the reporting period with $28,803, raised $28,893, spent $36,073 and ended with $16,623 in the bank. Altogether, Reyes has raised $60,162 and spent $43,540 from Jan. 1 through March 20.

The primary showed us that we needed to expand our circle," Reyes said. "We needed to do a better job getting in touch with residents. Since February, we have taken these facts into consideration and worked hard to make sure we have done this. I have run television ads, radio ads, youtube ads, and targeted social media ads. I have also made sure that I made myself available to the public.

"The vote turnout today showed us that, although I worked hard, it was not enough," she said. "We knew coming into this race that unseating an incumbent was going to be challenging."

"I am glad that Madison voters turned out in record numbers in this election — progressive voices are so critical to the future of our city and our state," Rhodes-Conway said. "I will keep defending our democracy and investing in our elections infrastructure."

Ballot referendum

The binding referendum, placed on the ballot by a council supermajority vote, will create staggered, two-year terms for the 20-member council beginning in 2025. With 97% of precincts in late Tuesday, the referendum was getting 83.2% of the vote.

With the referendum approved, candidates for even-numbered council districts will run for a one-year term and those in odd-numbered districts will run for two-year terms in 2025. Beginning in 2026, candidates in even-numbered districts also will run for two-year terms, ensuring half the members will face election each year.

Currently, council terms last two years, with elections for all districts happening every other year. The mayor is elected to four-year terms and there was no proposal to change the process for that office.