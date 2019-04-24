Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Wednesday that University of Wisconsin-Madison communications official Leslie Orrantia will join the her office as a deputy mayor.
In the role, Orrantia will be responsible for aspects of economic development, public health and transportation in addition to “building regional relationships for the long-term growth and sustainability of our larger region.”
“(Orrantia) has a deep-rooted commitment to this community’s success, longstanding and trusted relationships across communities, and a reputation for listening first to inform how she facilitates desired change,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement.
Since 2016, Orrantia has held the role of director of community relations in the office of the UW-Madison chancellor. She served as the primary contact with county, city and community entities. Orrantia previously worked as the assistant director for the Wisconsin Collaborative Education Research Network within UW’s School of Education.
Before working at the university, Orrantia was a caseworker in Madison. She earned a bachelor’s degree sociology and psychology from Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Massachusetts.
As mayor, Rhodes-Conway can appoint five deputy mayors. Rhodes-Conway announced the day after the election that one of those positions would be designated for Chief of Staff Mary Bottari.