Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announces $355.3 million capital budget

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s $355.3 million capital budget for 2022 reflects investments in housing, small business recovery and sustainability and uses federal pandemic relief aid for ongoing needs in the city.
It's the second city spending plan created during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Rhodes-Conway said in her budget memo released Tuesday that unprecedented challenges continue.
“COVID remains with us, and although we have made great progress with vaccination levels in Dane County, we face ongoing challenges with the impacts of the virus on those who are not yet vaccinated, especially our kids,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Our economy is recovering, but many of our residents continue to be disproportionately affected by the impacts of the pandemic on their work, their housing and their economic security.”
The capital budget funds large-scale projects and programs while the operating budget — coming in October — funds ongoing services. The Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), which outlines financial plans over the next five years, invests $1.16 billion in 164 projects and programs between 2022 and 2027 with $355 million scheduled for 2022.
Of the total budget for 2022, $142 million relies on borrowing, to be repaid in the operating budget through property taxes.
Last year, Rhodes-Conway proposed a $166 million capital budget. The difference in what she offered this year — $189.3 million — is due to the federal funding the budget includes for the city’s bus rapid transit project, Finance Director David Schmiedicke said.
“This budget also continues our commitment to constructing a bus rapid transit system in Madison, which will improve commute times and reduce congestion, including $4 million in 2023 to plan for the North-South bus rapid transit (BRT) line in addition to the East-West BRT line that will soon be under construction,” Rhodes-Conway said.
While building the budget, Rhodes-Conway outlined key priorities of equity, sustainability, future planning, health and safety, fiscal consequences and feasibility. She also noted not every project could be funded — total borrowing was reduced by $20 million in the CIP compared to what agencies requested.
She said the result is a budget that “reflects the needs of our community and balances them with the resources available to us.”
“Building back better from the pandemic means we must address racial equity and social justice — through sustainable ways of living and working, through housing options that are affordable for everyone, and through strategies to foster equitable business development,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Resilience and sustainability
The mayor said the ongoing response to the pandemic reinforced the importance of resilience and sustainability and that her budget reflects these priorities.
“The city is working to support residents and businesses that are struggling and address the underlying inequities in our community,” Rhodes-Conway said.
One of the city’s ongoing challenges is housing. The mayor’s proposal calls for increasing funding for affordable housing and homeownership assistance through nearly $20 million in consumer lending programs, and $42 million to increase the supply of affordable housing. That’s $4.7 million more than in the 2021 CIP for commercial lending support and $3.5 million more than in the 2021 CIP for affordable housing.
The CIP also looks ahead to redeveloping public housing, including Truax Apartments, Theresa Terrace and the Triangle.
To support neighborhoods and businesses, Rhodes-Conway proposes to add $500,000 annually to the Small Business Equity and Recovery program, including the Commercial Building Ownership program.
On sustainability efforts, Rhodes-Conway proposes investing $16.5 million to buy electric public works vehicles and buses and $2.25 million to convert all city-owned streetlights to LEDs. Also, her budget continues investing in renewable energy and energy efficiency of city facilities, the city’s Green Power solar trainee program and watershed studies to target stormwater management investments.
Her budget would also establish a community sustainability grant program, and for the first time, extend services to the town of Madison, which will become part of the city next October.
On transit, the mayor’s budget includes a smaller amount, $120,000, to help plan for train service to Madison under the Amtrak Connect US plan.
The CIP also includes funding to reconstruct University and Atwood avenues and the John Nolen Drive bridges, $4 million in 2023 to plan for the North-South bus rapid transit line and investments in safe streets initiatives like Twenty is Plenty and Vision Zero.
The 2022 executive spending plan also allocates $9.75 million of the $47 million Madison received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. These funds will be used for projects including converting a hotel to housing, supporting youth-centered housing and improving energy efficiency of affordable housing that already exists in the city.
Under a plan the City Council approved last month, $22.8 million will be used to address five priority areas:
- $2.6 million for violence prevention and youth engagement
- $8.6 million for homelessness support
- $6.7 million for affordable housing
- $1 million for assisting undocumented residents, those with basic needs and seniors
- $3.9 million for economic development
What happens next?
After the mayor introduces her budget proposals, the Finance Committee and City Council alders have the opportunity to make changes to them in the form of budget amendments.
The Finance Committee plans to vote on changes to the executive capital budget Sept. 27.
The mayor will introduce her 2022 operating budget Oct. 5, and a Finance Committee vote on amendments is scheduled for Oct. 25.
Amendments from City Council members are planned to be announced Nov. 5. Budget deliberations begin the week of Nov. 9.
