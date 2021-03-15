Madison mayor rolls back mandatory furloughs

Because of the federal aid, the city no longer needs to continue work-share plans after March 14. Federal work-share participation has saved the city an estimated $500,000 while also causing a reduction in some city services.

The 2021 budget as adopted by the City Council and signed by Rhodes-Conway in the fall included mandatory furloughs that were going to affect about 1,700 general municipal employees.

Last November, the City Council adopted a voluntary program that would allow city employees to sign up for furloughs in 2021 and delay implementation of any mandatory furloughs until after March 31, pending a review of the salary savings generated by the voluntary program.

Finance Director Dave Schmiedicke said Monday that an estimated 126 employees signed up for voluntary furloughs, which would have saved the city approximately $189,000. However, none of them were implemented because the program was not slated to begin until April.

