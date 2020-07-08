Madison mayor recall effort officially underway

A petitioner can only begin to circulate a petition after these documents are filed. The petitioner then has 60 days to gather a number of signatures that equals at least 25% of the votes cast in the city during the last gubernatorial election, or approximately 36,203. The 2018 midterm election, which also featured competitive races for a Senate seat and state attorney general, saw a large voter turnout in Madison.

The office holder can challenge the sufficiency of the recall petition within 10 days of it being filed.

A recall gives voters the right to reconsider elected officials, after they have been in office for at least a year, but it does not automatically result in the removal of officials from their offices. It could result in an elected official facing an election before the term expires.

Madison City Attorney Michael Haas said he was not aware of any previous local recall efforts in Madison, though he noted a mayoral recall effort in 2017 in the city of Green Bay and a recall election in the town of Long Lake in 2016.