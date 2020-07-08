Madison mayor pushes for police chief decision within 90 days

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ten months after former Madison Police Chief Mike Koval announced his retirement, the Police and Fire Commission have announced opportunities for the public to weigh in on the search process.

However, in a letter to the PFC Wednesday, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway expressed concern at how long the city has been without a permanent police chief and said she wants to have a decision from the commission in the next 90 days “so this community can move forward.”

“Particularly in this transformative historic time, our community needs a permanent, community-vetted police chief to take us into a new era of public safety design and implementation,” Rhodes-Conway said in the letter.

Also, the mayor said she hoped the PFC — which has authority to hire police and fire chiefs, fire them and hold disciplinary hearings when necessary — would release a calendar and list of resources needed to accomplish selecting a chief at its July 13 meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Nia Enemuoh-Trammell, president of the PFC, said the panel plans to discuss the timeline with a search firm hired to find candidates for the post.