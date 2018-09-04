Madison Mayor Paul Soglin introduced his final executive capital budget and improvement plan Tuesday, a $336.6 million document that aims to balance affordability with infrastructure priorities.
In his budget announcement, Soglin listed critical investments in the city’s transportation system, necessary city fleet vehicles, affordable housing, community spaces and water, sewer and storm sewer infrastructure. But he also emphasized fiscal prudence.
“The capital budget continues to expand too quickly — we often add facilities projects to the budget without a clear sense of the operating cost implications or the timing,” Soglin said in a statement. “Service levels cannot be extended to everyone in an instant.”
When asked Tuesday what the greatest challenge of next year's budget will be, Soglin said, "not spending too much money."
Major projects in Soglin’s Capital Improvement Plan includes $30 million for fleet headquarters, $7 million for phase one of renovating Metro Transit’s headquarters, $5 million in TID developer loans and $2.9 million to plan for the reconstruction of John Nolen Drive in 2024.
The 2019 Executive Capital Improvement invests $1.1 billion in 182 capital projects over the next six years. It includes $119.6 million of new general obligation borrowing for a total of $177.5 million in borrowing in 2019.
Last November, Soglin signed the $332.8 million capital budget that relies on $157.7 million in borrowing for 2018 and a $314.8 million operating budget, which includes $231 million in taxes.
The capital budget funds long term investments, such as major construction projects and improvements to city facilities, while the operating budget funds day-to-day activities. Soglin is expected to announce the 2019 Executive Operating Budget Oct. 2.
Soglin said Tuesday at a press conference that he expects a contentious budget debate with the City Council, particularly over the operating budget.
"It’s been an ongoing struggle to keep the debt service at a reasonable proportion of the total operating budget," Soglin said. "I’ve done my best despite the fact that the City Council has little discipline in this area."
Soglin said he is particularly frustrated by how the City Council's reactions to some of his past budget recommendations have affected the public market, which he views as the "one most important project" for its potential benefits to the local economy and residents.
"One of my frustrations for these seven, eight years has been working so hard and so diligently to get the capital budget and the debt service under control and then every time I make efforts in those areas with recommendations, the City Council finds more ways of spending the money," Soglin said.
In 2019, 17.6 percent of the total general fund budget will be spent paying for debt, which is a 9.7 percent increase from this year. Debt service is expected to reach 18.6 percent of the total general fund in 2024 factoring in anticipated projects.
“Past capital budgets would have seen debt service exceed 20 percent of the operating budget by the end of this decade if we were less rigorous in our stewardship of public resources,” Soglin said in the statement.
Transportation projects, including streets, bicycle and pedestrian, Metro Transit and traffic engineering, make up the largest portion of the Capital Improvement Plan. Over 2018, these projects also saw the greatest variation, due to funding for Metro facilities, assuming federal funds for Bus Rapid Transit and reconstructing John Nolen Drive.
Funding for Metro Transit facility updates is also driving a major change from the last year's Capital Improvement Plan.
A recent study of Metro’s current headquarters at 1101 E. Washington Ave. identified $57 million of necessary improvements in the facility. Soglin has proposed to fully fund the recommended improvements in four phases over the next six years.
Soglin has also included $30 million in local sources in 2023 for a satellite facility that will store 70 buses. Metro Transit has applied unsuccessfully three times to receive a major federal grant that would help address capacity issues.
Instead of designating funding in future years for some facility projects, Soglin has instead included funding for project scoping. He said in past years, up to 35 percent of the capital budget items have not been completed in a given year.
"Our appetite is always bigger than our ability to consume," Soglin said. "From the standpoint of being realistic and from the standpoint of reducing the excessive debt service we've got, I suggest we make sure we know the scope of projects before we adopt them."
However, he said construction funds for the following projects will be added to the Capital Improvement Plan once the full scope is known.
- Reindahl Library: $500,000 reauthorized for continued planning efforts in 2019
- Hill Creek Park: $200,000 for planning in 2019
- North East Park: $225,000 for planning in 2019 and 2020
- Warner Park Community Center: $500,000 spread across 2020 and 2021
- Streets Far West Facility: $250,000 for planning in 2019
Other major projects to keep an eye on in the capital budget and improvement plan include:
- $80 million for Bus Rapid Transit construction in 2024
- $22 million to replace the Lake Street Parking Garage in 2024. The new structure will include 600 parking stalls and a potential Intermodal Bus Terminal.
- $2.3 million to repave existing paths in Elver Park, improve ball fields and reconstruct parking lot in 2020-2023
- $500,000 to plan for potential renovations and a possible expansion of the Warner Park Community Center
- $6.4 million to reconstruct Buckeye Road from Monona Drive to Stoughton Road
- $17.3 million for the last phase of University Avenue’s reconstruction
- $6.1 million for flood mitigation on McKenna Boulevard
View the full 2019 Executive Capital budget on the city's website. View an interactive map of how the capital budget could affect the city.