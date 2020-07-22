Madison mayor, others call for moratorium as thousands face utility shutoff Friday

“What’s most important at this time is flexibility and an appreciation that the economic conditions in Wisconsin have changed drastically as a result of the pandemic,” said executive director Tom Content. “Moreover, the recent upticks in the incidence of the COVID-19 pandemic means this is the wrong time to be shutting off folks’ power and water.”

Some utilities holding off

Of the five largest investor-owned utilities, which serve about 80% of the state’s 3 million customers, only two planned to start disconnections on Friday, which could affect as many as 35,000 customers.

We Energies, the state’s largest utility, reported about 33,600 customers were far enough behind on their bills to be disconnected, while sister company WPS reported about 1,600.

WEC Energy Group spokeswoman Amy Jahns said both utilities started sending disconnection notices on July 15 and plan to begin shutting off customers next week, though the company is trying to work out other arrangements.

“We have successfully placed thousands of customers on payment plans, many within the past week,” Jahns said. “Disconnection is always a last resort.”