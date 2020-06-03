Madison mayor, law enforcement officials kneel in solidarity with black leaders

The volunteers will be paid $12.83 per hour to participate. $190,000 has been raised from the community to assist downtown businesses that have seen property damage. The looting of stores and destruction of property was a frequent point of discussion Wednesday.

“Stop leaving our kids to do destructive things,” Johnson said. “I just cannot fathom how we can sit here and allow these things to continue. People have come in and tried to create a race riot. We should not tolerate this kind of behavior.”

Additionally, local developer John McKenzie, who owns the McKenzie Apartment Company, said his company will partner with Dave Jones Plumbing, Ace Electric and Olson Toon Landscaping in a volunteer effort to help fix or clean up downtown businesses damaged this week.

“This is what Madison is,” McKenzie said. “It isn’t the few people who are causing problems.”

Rhodes-Conway echoed those sentiments and pointed to the good things happening in the city like artists of color who are painting murals on boarded-up shop windows, adding that she will continue to work to bring about change in police use of force.