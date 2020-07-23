Madison Mayor launches Vision Zero project to end motor vehicle fatalities, keep streets safe

“I can’t bring them back,” she said, “but I can — and I will — work to prevent other families from losing their loved ones to traffic crashes.”

Fatal crashes

According to Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation, Dane County is second to Milwaukee County for the state’s most traffic fatalities on average from 2015 to 2019. Rhodes-Conway said 44 people died from crashes on Madison streets between 2014 and 2018.

So far, there have been 10 deaths caused by vehicle crashes in Madison this year. On Tuesday, a Madison teen was seriously injured when she was struck by a car while crossing North Midvale Boulevard.

“We must prioritize safety over speed. We must prioritize safety over shaving a few minutes off our commute,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We’re talking about the deaths of someone’s mother or father, someone’s child, someone’s friend.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has also changed traffic patterns, making Vision Zero’s launch especially timely.