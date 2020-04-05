Madison mayor gets exceptional powers during COVID-19 pandemic

To deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Madison City Council has given Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway unprecedented authority to make quick decisions, but some are concerned it goes too far and that the council’s role and public participation will suffer.
Even those with concerns say Rhodes-Conway has led admirably during the crisis and that she should have authority to do many things fast amid fluid conditions, but they’re uneasy about giving emergency powers over policies, resolutions and ordinances, even if the council later has final say.
Next week, the council’s executive committee, or perhaps the full council, will have a special virtual meeting to discuss next steps, council President Shiva Bidar said.
As the coronavirus crisis took hold, Rhodes-Conway and Bidar announced the city was moving to cancel most board, committee and commission meetings to support social distancing, and on March 23, the mayor declared a state of emergency that allowed her to make an initial set of 24 ordinance amendments with a potential cost of $1.1 million for 2020.
At its first-ever virtual meeting, which began at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and ended around 3 a.m. Wednesday, the council voted 13-6 to approve a resolution to formalize the emergency declaration and give the mayor sweeping powers.
The mayor, after consultation with the city attorney, can now issue orders to suspend, amend, create or adopt city policies, resolutions or ordinances, and suspend enforcement actions that don’t conflict with state or federal laws to mitigate effects of the pandemic. It includes the power to extend deadlines, waive penalties, issue permits or licenses, contract or waive contractual terms, or take other actions to protect the health, safety and welfare of the city and its residents.
Any mayoral actions that are not administrative would be considered by the council at its next meeting.
“The situation is incredibly fluid,” Rhodes-Conway said at the meeting. “There’s no crystal ball here. We are nowhere near the worst. The worst is yet to come.”
Before the final vote, the council rejected by an 8-12 vote an alternative from Ald. Rebecca Kemble, 18th District, that would have deleted mayoral authority related to policies, resolutions and ordinances — essentially the council’s legislative role.
The council, however, adopted Kemble’s language that the emergency authority will expire no later than June 2.
“It is totally appropriate to give the mayor, council and emergency management coordinator extraordinary powers in a crisis like this,” Kemble said Thursday. “(But) this is an extremely broad scope of power that gives the mayor all the powers of the City Council without being subject to open meetings law. It cuts the governing body of the city — the City Council — out of its critical policy-making role, and prohibits the public from participating in or even knowing about decisions being made.”
Appeals for relief
The fast spread of COVID-19 requires extraordinary measures, city officials said.
The mayor’s office, council members and city staff were receiving a steady stream of requests from residents for relief from local regulations, but staff found that the existing structure often hindered them from acting quickly, City Attorney Michael May said.
“The city’s Emergency Operations Center and I recommended that the mayor ask for some extraordinary powers to respond quickly to these requests,” May said. “This required the emergency proclamation and council resolution.”
The proclamation provides legal authority for actions such as Metro Transit suspending fares, reducing services and providing dedicated service to the homeless; loosening parking regulations; waiving late fees and extending deadlines; and giving staff authority to sign leases for facilities to house the homeless and first responders who are quarantined, Rhodes-Conway said.
The mayor also has broad authority to modify — on a temporary basis — ordinances, resolutions, policies, deadlines, penalties and enforcement actions, and enter into contracts, to provide relief to residents, nonprofits and businesses, and to relieve city staff so they can concentrate on COVID responses, May said.
“Any action she takes that affects a rule that originated with council action will go back to the council for confirmation, modification or rescission,” he said.
The council retains all of its powers, any council member can introduce legislation at any time, and all scheduled council meetings have been and will continue to be held, Rhodes-Conway said.
Concerns raised
“This mayor is extremely competent and deserves the city’s deep appreciation for her efforts,” said Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District, who voted for Kemble’s alternative. “However, her emergency proclamation was overly broad, and many of the orders she enacted could easily have waited for council to meet. If immediate action is required, the Public Health director has declared a state of emergency which gives the mayor considerable leeway to act. Moreover, we have the capacity as a council to meet on an emergency basis with Zoom.”
But it’s not the time for a fractious public debate, Evers said. “The mayor and the council need to be united, working closely together, strengthening our democratic process and leading our city through this crisis,” he said.
Ald. Grant Foster, 15th District, who also supported the alternative, said authority to address effects of the pandemic could include things that aren’t urgent and should be left up to the council with input from the public.
For example, one mayoral action, endorsed by the council early Wednesday, lets staff decide a host of transit, parking, bicycle and pedestrian matters, Foster said. “This includes specific items in the near future like approval of roadway geometry for major road projects like University Avenue, Metro bus service changes and taxi cab license transfers,” he said.
Bidar said providing the mayor flexibility to act fast is paramount. “That surpasses everything for me,” she said. “I want to make sure our residents are safe and as a city we can be responsive to immediate needs.”
Staying engaged
With the mayor’s powers in place, the council is pondering what’s next, and how to safely deliver opportunity for public participation through the city’s vast system of boards, committees and commissions.
Some of that may be determined when the council’s Executive Committee, or full council, meets next week, Bidar said.
Foster said the council should get daily briefings on the emergency; meet more frequently to take prompt action on items that need it; and prioritize getting key boards, committees, and commissions running virtually to help create policy focused on the pandemic and its aftermath.
“I think the CCEC or the council needs to meet more frequently,” Bidar agreed. “How frequently is a decision we need to make collectively.”
May cautioned that open meeting laws must be met, agendas must be posted, and staff must ensure Zoom technology is properly set up. Even if virtual meetings are held, Bidar and others have concerns about public participation because everyone doesn’t have equal access to online platforms.
Since mid-March, all meetings except a few such as the Executive and Finance committees and Board of Public Works, have been canceled. But that’s beginning to change. This month, more panels including the Plan, Police and Fire, Transportation, and Urban Design commissions, Alcohol License Review Committee and Community Development Authority are tentatively set to resume virtual meetings, Bidar said.
“As we better understand staff capacity to facilitate both individual meetings and to train new committees on the online platform, we’ll start adding more to that schedule,” Rhodes-Conway said.
“The public still has full access to my office, to most city services, to the council, and to all public meetings,” she said. “If anything, the public is better served by our ability to act quickly to respond to changing conditions and needs on a day-to-day basis.”
