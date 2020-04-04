Madison mayor gets exceptional powers during COVID-19 crisis

The mayor, after consultation with the city attorney, can now issue orders to suspend, amend, create or adopt city policies, resolutions or ordinances, and suspend enforcement actions that don't conflict with state or federal laws to mitigate effects of the pandemic. It includes the power to extend deadlines, waive penalties, issue permits or licenses, contract or waive contractual terms, or take other actions to protect the health, safety and welfare of the city and its residents.

Any mayoral actions that are not administrative would be considered by the council at its next meeting.

"The situation is incredibly fluid," Rhodes-Conway said at the meeting. "There's no crystal ball here. We are nowhere near the worst. The worst is yet to come."

Before the final vote, the council rejected by an 8-12 vote an alternative from Ald. Rebecca Kemble, 18th District, that would have deleted mayoral authority related to policies, resolutions and ordinances -- essentially the council's legislative role.

The council, however, adopted Kemble's language that the emergency authority will expire no later than June 2.

